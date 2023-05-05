The Lolo National Forest is holding three separate webinars in May to explain how the management of multiple land priorities form the forest's resource management plan, which is in the early stages of a full revision.

A resource management plan, generally called a forest plan, is the overarching document that outlines objectives and guides decision-making by Forest Service officials. The plan is a framework for how agency officials address everything from plant and animal diversity on the landscape to how a specific area is prioritized for recreation access, logging or conservation. It can guide which areas receive more, or less, active management. The plan is like a zoning code for the national forest; it does not propose, approve or deny specific projects. The Lolo National Forest is operating on its original plan from 1986 but aims to have a new plan in place in about three years. The revision process began in January.

On Tuesday, Recreation Planner Elizabeth Tichner will hold a webinar 6–7 p.m. to discuss sustainable recreation and the recreation opportunity spectrum, a rubric the Forest Service uses to classify areas of land by compatible recreation types. The webinar will discuss how recreation and the recreation opportunity spectrum are addressed in a forest plan. On May 16, Tichner will hold a webinar 6–7 p.m. to discuss how the management of scenery is incorporated into a forest plan. The online-only meetings can be accessed via the Lolo National Forest's webpage for the plan revision, at fs.usda.gov/goto/lolo/planrevision.

The plan revision team already held one such webinar: On May 2, Forest Plan Revision Team Leader Amanda Milburn discussed how timber management and logging activities are addressed in a forest plan. That webinar and a summary of questions and answers from the event are available on the plan revision website alongside recordings of other past webinars.

Also, on Wednesday, Milburn and Tichner will hold an online "revision team office hours" 5–6 p.m. The team describes their office hours events as an "informal virtual opportunity for dialogue." The online meeting is accessible from the plan revision site.

Five in-person "ranger chats" will be offered throughout May. The events are held on local ranger districts within the Lolo National Forest. People can speak with a district ranger about the plan revision or other topics.

Superior: Thursday, 10–11:30 a.m., ranger district office.

Missoula: Thursday, 1–2:30 p.m., fourth floor of the Missoula Public Library.

Plains-Thompson Falls: Friday, 1–2:30 p.m., ranger district office.

Ninemile: May 25, 10–11:30 a.m., ranger district visitor center.

Seeley: May 26, 1–2:30 p.m., ranger district office.

Meanwhile, the comment period for topics surrounding the draft Wild and Scenic Rivers inventory, Outstandingly Remarkable Values framework and draft wilderness inventory remains open through May 16. The extended comment period began April 17. A draft assessment of the inventories is expected in late spring. Comments on that and other topics can be submitted online, emailed to SM.FS.LFNRevision@usda.gov, or mailed or delivered in person to Lolo National Forest Supervisor’s Office, c/o Amanda Milburn, Plan Revision, 24 Fort Missoula Rd., Missoula, MT 59804.