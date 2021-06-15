Wednesday marks three years since Jermain Charlo's disappearance

Wednesday marks the three-year anniversary since Jermain Charlo vanished from Missoula in 2018, triggering one of the area’s most notable missing person cases.

Her family still has little in the way of answers, but her case remains open and active.

“It’s devastating to know that it’s been this long and we still don’t have her home,” said Charlo’s aunt, Danielle Garcia.

Charlo went missing on June 16, 2018. She was last seen on security camera footage from the Missoula Housing Authority which showed her near the Badlander, a downtown Missoula bar, about 1 a.m. June 16. The video shows her walking down the alley, heading towards Higgins Avenue.

The lead investigator, Missoula Police Det. Guy Baker, said there are three leads officials have been following since the beginning of the investigation: sex trafficking, drug activity or that what happened to Charlo involves someone she previously had a relationship with.

All three of these theories are still being looked into, and none of them have been ruled out. However, one of them has come to the forefront, Baker noted. He couldn’t elaborate more.

Finding Charlo becomes more and more difficult with each passing day.