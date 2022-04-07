Wednesday shooting suspect appears in Missoula court

A Missoula man is being held on $200,000 bail after being arrested on suspicion of firing multiple shots at the partner of a woman he was pressuring to date him.

Derrick L. Irvine, 32, is charged with one count of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of criminal endangerment, both felonies. He also faces two misdemeanor charges: stalking and making false reports to law enforcement.

If convicted of the most serious charge, Irvine faces a minimum of 10 years in state prison and a maximum life sentence.

In the early morning hours of Monday, Missoula police responded to suspicious activity on Central Avenue. The caller didn’t give a name but said a woman was holding a baby when a man dragged her into a house.

When officers made contact with the woman, she said the person who called 911 was Irvine, who she described as being “obsessed with (her).” Irvine had previously showed up at her house uninvited. Police were able to confirm the 911 call was made from a number belonging to Irvine, according to charging documents.

The survivor told law enforcement she and Irvine had known each other for about a year. He made multiple attempts to date her — she made it clear she did not want that.

Charging documents said she agreed to have dinner with him once but the interaction made her uncomfortable when Irvine pressured her into leaving her current partner. The survivor disclosed she had seen Irvine on multiple occasions on their Ring home surveillance, scaring her.

On Wednesday, police were dispatched to South Russell Street for numerous reports of shots fired. Simultaneously, the survivor called law enforcement and reported her partner’s car having 10 bullet holes in it — they both reported the suspect was Irvine.

Earlier, the woman’s partner said he saw Irvine in his truck at the end of the block. The man followed Irvine, who eventually stopped his car and got out near Russell and 34th streets.

Irvine raised a gun and started firing multiple rounds at the man’s car — he immediately put his car in reverse and pulled a U-turn to avoid being shot by Irvine, charging documents read. Irvine continued to shoot.

Officers observed several bullet hole impacts on the man’s car, including three bullet holes on the driver’s side and a shattered back window. Three tires were flat. Officers recovered 11 total shell casings from the crime scene. Police went to Irvine’s house and he was arrested without incident. Irvine denied owning guns, but Irvine’s girlfriend said there were guns at the house.

She initially conceded to letting officials search their house, but Irvine told her to say no and she withdrew consent. Police saw many safes in the home.

At his initial appearance Thursday afternoon, Irvine asked for the public defender’s office to be appointed as his counsel. State prosecution asked for a minimum of a $250,000 bond, noting officers also determined a bullet went into a home near the alleged crime scene.

If he posts bail, Irvine is ordered to only be released to pre-trial supervision. He is prohibited from having contact with the survivor or going near her residence. Irvine’s arraignment hearing is set for April 18 in Missoula County District Court.

There are many resources available in Missoula for stalking and domestic violence survivors.

The Missoula YWCA provides 24-hour crisis counseling, emergency shelter, transitional housing, mental health counseling, legal support and support groups for victims of crime. Their phone number is 406-542-1944.

The Missoula City-County Crime Victim Advocate Program provides legal advocacy for victims of crimes. Advocates can help you obtain a restraining order, report a crime to police or navigate options available to you through the justice system. They can be reached at 406-258-3830.

The University of Montana Student Advocacy Resource Center also provides support for survivors of violence and harassment. They offer free and confidential counseling, advocacy and a 24-hour support line at 406-243-6559.

