Wednesday snowfall set to break daily record in Western Montana

Wednesday's snowfall across the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys was set to break the April 15 record by 6 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The 1.8 inches of snow recorded Wednesday morning tops the record, 1.4 inches, set in 1960, said meteorologist Travis Booth. April 11 had also broken the daily record, according to the National Weather Service, when 1.2 inches of snow topped the previous record, set in 1971, of 1 inch.

"In a general sense, it's spring time.' I'ts not unusual to snow in April," Booth said. "It's that time of year where we’re on a bit of a roller coaster."

Booth said no significant weather systems appear to be coming this way through the remainder of the week, but added that area residents with sensitive vegetation should look for chilly temperatures, in the teens or lowers 20s, through the rest of the week. Warmer, more seasonable weather could return Friday, with highs in the 60s, Booth said. Next week may reach into the upper 60s, he added.

