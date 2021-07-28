Weeds take a hit in Rattlesnake wildlands

Most of the noxious weeds in the upper Rattlesnake National Recreation Area look very blue this week.
They also look about ready to give up their battle to overtake the wildflowers and native vegetation along the “Cherry Stem” passage that extends 5½ miles into the Rattlesnake National Wilderness Area.
Two days of hand-spraying by Missoula Conservation Lands teams, on top of three previous seasons of similar work, have taken their toll.
“There are so few weeds at the lakes now,” Missoula Conservation Lands Manager Morgan Valliant said after a two-day inspection of the Upper Rattlesnake. “It’s really been effective.”
The teams search for ox-eye daisy, knapweed, hawkweed, tansy, Canadian thistle and other invaders that ride in on hiking boots or bike tires and choke out native plants. Each plant gets a squirt of Milestone herbicide mixed with blue dye, so passersby know what to avoid.
Missoula’s city government has taken over much of the vegetation management in the Rattlesnake after acquiring the water rights to eight mountain lakes when it bought out the private Mountain Water Co. in 2017. The lakes were dammed in the early 20th century to increase their capacity, and maintenance access was grandfathered into the federal legislation that created the Rattlesnake National Wilderness in 1980.
After securing special permission from the U.S. Forest Service to drive trucks up the Cherry Stem to the interior non-motorized trailhead, Valliant’s crew split into three groups. One team backpacked up the Lake Creek Trail to patrol Carter, McKinley, Roosevelt, Big and Warden lakes. The second headed up Wrangle Creek Trail, looking for weeds around Sanders, Little and Glacier lakes.
The third group, supported by an off-road vehicle, worked its way from the trailhead down to Franklin Bridge, where the Rattlesnake shifts from a popular jogging and biking scene to a much more remote and wild backcountry. All along the old roadway, clumps of white daisy flowers wilted while bigger stands of native pearly everlasting flowers bloomed.
The lakes lie several miles and hundreds of vertical feet beyond the Cherry Stem trailhead. Despite their Glacier Park-level scenery and relative nearness to Missoula, the trails and campgrounds entertained no visitors except the weed teams this week.
Spray team member Rob Bell hardly got to use his squirt bottle on a reconnaissance of Big Lake last Monday. It was his third annual weed-killing trip.
“There was just one little patch of Canadian thistle — about 10 sprigs and they were hurting,” Bell said. “I can’t even hike in Glacier Park anymore — it’s so weedy along the trails. It’s so nice to hike somewhere pristine like this.”