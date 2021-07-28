Weeds take a hit in Rattlesnake wildlands

After securing special permission from the U.S. Forest Service to drive trucks up the Cherry Stem to the interior non-motorized trailhead, Valliant’s crew split into three groups. One team backpacked up the Lake Creek Trail to patrol Carter, McKinley, Roosevelt, Big and Warden lakes. The second headed up Wrangle Creek Trail, looking for weeds around Sanders, Little and Glacier lakes.

The third group, supported by an off-road vehicle, worked its way from the trailhead down to Franklin Bridge, where the Rattlesnake shifts from a popular jogging and biking scene to a much more remote and wild backcountry. All along the old roadway, clumps of white daisy flowers wilted while bigger stands of native pearly everlasting flowers bloomed.

The lakes lie several miles and hundreds of vertical feet beyond the Cherry Stem trailhead. Despite their Glacier Park-level scenery and relative nearness to Missoula, the trails and campgrounds entertained no visitors except the weed teams this week.

Spray team member Rob Bell hardly got to use his squirt bottle on a reconnaissance of Big Lake last Monday. It was his third annual weed-killing trip.

“There was just one little patch of Canadian thistle — about 10 sprigs and they were hurting,” Bell said. “I can’t even hike in Glacier Park anymore — it’s so weedy along the trails. It’s so nice to hike somewhere pristine like this.”

