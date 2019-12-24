Citizens can take the simulated wheel of local government beginning next month in the City of Missoula's second Local Government Citizens Academy, set out to help educate and inform the public on the mechanics of City Hall.
Missoula City department heads will lead the sessions for eight weeks beginning Jan. 21 and running through March 10. The sessions run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Applications for the academy, which is free to the public, are due Dec. 31.
The academy's second year will cover:
- How to get involved in neighborhood councils and Missoula County Public Schools.
- How the three branches of government work.
- How the police and fire departments keep the community safe.
- How the Missoula Parks and Recreation and Housing and Community Development serve the community.
- Where the community's water comes from, and where it goes. How the city takes care of the streets.
- A look at the city's present and upcoming development projects.
- How the roles and functions of the city and the county differ, and where the two have joined efforts.
- City taxes and how to balance a budget that takes into account all the needs of its citizens.
City councilors Heather Harp and Gwen Jones sought to create a ripple effect of informing and educating the community with the first Local Government Citizens Academy in January 2019. They also hoped to foster "succession planning" for future leaders. After the first class graduated the academy, 15 of the 35 participants said they felt they had obtained the necessary knowledge and confidence to run for public office, whether it would be neighborhood council, citizen advisory board, school board, Public Service Commission or the Montana State Legislature, according to a release this week from the City of Missoula.
Applications can be completed online at www.ci.missoula.mt.us. Applications can also be mailed by request by contacting City Council Member Harp at hharp@ci.missoula.mt.us or 406-550-0786.