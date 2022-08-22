Weekend brings lightning, new fire starts in western Montana

Thunderstorms and lightning strikes brought in plenty of new, small fire starts in western Montana over the weekend, while some rainfall aided crews in tampering blazes.

“There were certainly new fire starts because of lightning over the weekend,” National Weather Service Missoula Meteorologist Travis Booth said on Monday. But there was rainfall too, namely down in the Bitterroot National Forest and in the Lolo National Forest, west and northwest of Missoula.

Monday afternoon's storm system swept through the valley and cleared out some of the haze, Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield said. Air quality edged into the "moderate" category a few times on Monday morning, but was sitting at "good" in the late afternoon.

The light smoke Missoulians were seeing most likely traveled from fires burning in Idaho, she explained.

Smoke levels depend on nearby fire activity, but Coefield was optimistic that Missoula won't be inundated with haze this week.

Fire danger remains extreme in Missoula, and temperatures in the valley are predicted to range from the high 80s to mid-90s this week.

A social media update on Monday afternoon from the Lolo National Forest reported 20 lightning strikes. Weekend precipitation helped quash some fire activity, but daytime weather remains hot and dry. Fire teams are on the lookout and new fire starts are expected in coming days.

Thunderstorms are a possibility through Thursday, the update stated.

The lightning-caused Lolo Creek fire was reported at about 2 p.m. on Saturday. As of Sunday evening, it had scorched 1.3 acres, according to an update from the Lolo National Forest.

It’s burning half a mile south of where the East Fork Lolo Creek Road #461 ends, roughly 6 miles south and east of Highway 12 and half a mile north of the Idaho-Montana state line.

Helicopters worked on bucket drops throughout the weekend, and fire growth was mitigated by some rainfall on Saturday evening.

The Superior Ranger District was significantly impacted by the storms, according to an update posted by the Lolo National Forest. Numerous smoke reports came in, and as of Sunday morning crews were responding to four active blazes. On Sunday, the top priority was the Murphy Creek fire. It’s affected about 5 acres and is located roughly 5 miles west of Superior, south of the Dry Creek fishing access on the Clark Fork River.

The Garceau fire, burning 10 miles west of Polson, had torched 6,724 acres as of Monday morning. It’s now 40% contained, with 340 personnel on scene.

There are no evacuation orders or structures threatened, but Irvine Flats and Garcon Gulch roads going up to Windy Gap are currently closed to through traffic.

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes fire information officer C.T. Camel said crews made good progress on Friday. Rainfall on Saturday night did wonders for fire-suppression efforts and teams are working on mop-up efforts and getting hot spots knocked down.

Firefighters kept battling the Quartz fire burning 25 miles north of West Glacier over the weekend. Some precipitation fell where it’s burning, which helped with fire activity. However, there was some additional growth on the northwest side of Logging Mountain.

As of Sunday night, maps were showing the blaze at 1,678 acres.

Closure orders remain in effect for campgrounds and recreational areas and trails within the Quartz Lake drainage area from the Continental Divide to the Inside North Fork Road, the update stated. This includes the Quartz Lake Loop trails starting from just south of Bowman Lake toward Quartz Lake. The Quartz Lake and Lower Quartz Lake Wilderness Campgrounds are closed too.

Lightning strikes caused a new fire in the park on Sunday afternoon. Smoke from the West Flattop fire was first observed from Swiftcurrent Lookout at 4:37 p.m., the update said. Rainfall alongside the lightning limited the fire’s growth to just 1/10 of an acre.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest reported seven new lightning-caused fires in the last week. A red flag warning was in effect until 9 p.m. Monday evening for scattered thunderstorms. Fire danger remains at very high.

The mighty Moose fire has scorched 94,740 acres. Expected thunderstorms, outflow winds and little to no rain don’t bode well for the area, according to an update from the Northern Rockies incident management team. Ten crews, six helicopters, 41 engines and 34 pieces of heavy equipment are tackling the fire.

Contingent on weather conditions, crews were planning a Monday afternoon closure on Salmon River Road to allow teams to start tactical firefighting operations.

An unmanned aviation system was used on Sunday to check for hot spots in the Moose Creek Estates and Arnett Creek areas — none were found.