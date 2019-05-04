Weekend shuttle service for hikers and bikers starts next Saturday for travelers in Glacier National Park.
A special van with bike racks will make regular runs from Apgar Visitor Center up the Going-to-the-Sun Road as far as snowplowing allows starting May 11. It will run every 20 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., as well as on May 27 (Memorial Day Monday).
The fare-free weekend shuttle will operate until the full length of the road is opened to motor vehicles. That typically occurs between mid-June and mid-July, depending on snow conditions.
Donations to the nonprofit Glacier National Park Conservancy support the spring shuttle and volunteer bike patrol unit.
Spring travelers in Glacier Park should come prepared for rapidly changing conditions, both from weather and altitude as they travel from the 3,153-foot elevation Lake McDonald basin toward Logan Pass at nearly 7,000 feet. Spring avalanches and wildlife encounters are also possible along the Going-to-the-Sun road. Travelers should carry bear spray and be alert for damaged road surfaces, plow crews and administrative vehicles.
For more information on biking in the park, visit the park’s biking webpage.