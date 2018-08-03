Wind and heat did their best, but western Montana wildfires emerged from inclement weather events Thursday and Friday in good shape.
A pair of unruly fires, one on the Kootenai National Forest and another on the Flathead Indian Reservation, were behaving themselves as Friday evening approached.
A Type 2 incident management team took over the Ten Mile fire between Eureka and Libby early Friday, directing a force of some 105 firefighters on a blaze that more than tripled in size to 372 acres in Thursday’s stiff winds.
Helicopter water drops from nearby Lake Koocanusa were helping keep a rein on, and bombers dropped retardant on the lead flames of the fire that was moving generally to the northeast.
Near Hot Springs, two Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribal crews got some help from nearby forest service resources to stem the spread of the Garden Creek fire after it blew up from 12 to 185 acres on Thursday.
Single engine air tankers were dropping retardant on that fire, which is burning near a mountaintop in what CSKT information officer C.T. Camel called “steep, rocky, ugly terrain,” two miles northwest of Hot Springs. No structures are threatened.
“It’s just tough to get a control line with the winds and everything right now,” said Camel.
The tribes’ helicopter was working in Oregon until Friday, and Camel said the Lolo National Forest has been loaning the use of a Type 1 chopper from the Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District.
“The Bitterroot (National Forest) has sent us some things, too. They’ll loan us them for a couple of hours and then they’ve got to go back,” Camel said.
At the Ten Mile fire, communications towers and the power line that feeds them are at risk, according to information officer Mark Vosburgh. He said there are no other structures in the immediate path of the fire.
“As you move farther east you start moving into private land, but there’s nothing immediately threatened,” Vosburgh said.
The red flag warning for western Montana ended Thursday night, but winds picked up again later in the day Friday. Those were expected to die down as evening approached and cool weekend temperatures bode well for firefighters on all western Montana fires.
Those included a pair in extreme northwestern Montana being overseen by the same incident management team. A 5 p.m. update on Inciweb reported the Davis fire 10 miles northwest of the town of Yaak at 307 acres and zero percent contained, with 141 personnel on scene.
The Davis fire is burning in dense timber, with group torching, spotting and wind-driven runs.
Its smaller sister fire, the Porcupine northeast of Yaak and 15 miles west of Eureka, was holding at 17 acres.
Through Thursday, the three Kootenai National Forest fires had racked up bills of $590,000, including $300,000 for the Davis fire. The Garden Creek fire had also cost $300,000. The state’s most expensive has been the Bacon Rind fire near West Yellowstone at $650,000. It’s being managed without Type 1 or Type 2 teams assigned.