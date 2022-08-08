Weekend weather stalls fires but warm winds returning

Rainy, relatively cooler weather the past weekend slowed growth of wildfires across the region.

But a return to hot, dry, windy conditions with afternoon thunderstorms could challenge firefighters this week.

A new fire was discovered Sunday at the northern end of the Rattlesnake Mountains in the South Fork Jocko Tribal Primitive Area. The Crazy Fish fire is burning on a northeast-facing timbered slope north of Lake Sa-ol-Sooth about 1.1 miles north of the Flathead Reservation's border with the Lolo National Forest and Rattlesnake Wilderness Area. On Monday, the fire was about 2 acres and 0% contained, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe Division of Fire. Ten smokejumpers and a helicopter are working the fire, which was caused by lightning.

Another new fire start, the Lucifer Lake fire, was discovered Monday, located along the west side of Lucifer Lake in the Mission Mountains, about 8.2 miles northeast of St. Ignatius. The lightning-caused fire was 0.3 acres on Monday afternoon. Five personnel and a helicopter were working the fire, according to the Division of Fire.

Elmo 2 fire

The Elmo 2 fire grew by 129 acres Saturday and just 18 acres Sunday, reaching a total of 21,345 acres burned, according to Northern Rockies Team 7. Containment increased to 55%. Firefighters worked throughout the weekend to improve containment lines to the fire's east — between the fire and subdivisions of homes west of Dayton and to the south of Lake Mary Ronan Road — and along the southern shore of Lake Mary Ronan itself, which the fire reached late last week.

"Reduced winds and lower temperatures along with aviation support" contributed to relatively milder fire activity over the weekend than during the past week, the team stated, cautioning that warmer temps and low humidity early this week could increase fire activity on the fire's north side and interior.

Full containment around the fire was estimated to occur around noon on Aug. 20. On Monday, 616 personnel were working the fire.

An evacuation order in place for the entire Lake Mary Ronan Road corridor from U.S. Highway 93 to the lake itself, and including all roads along Lake Mary Ronan Road and around the lake, has been pared down. Camp Tuffit/West Shore Road remains under an evacuation order. The Lake County Sheriff's Office reverted the Lake Mary Ronan Road corridor west of Dayton Creek Road to pre-evacuation stage. An evacuation order for residents east of Dayton Creek Road was previously lifted. Pre-evacuation areas are open only to residents.

The fire started July 29 along State Highway 28 and quickly spread north and east. The fire raced toward Dayton on Aug. 1, spurring evacuations and burning eight structures, of which at least four were homes. The fire ran again on Aug. 3, that time heading north toward Lake Mary Ronan, which it reached the following day. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A public information meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds.

Redhorn fire

In the Mission Mountains north of Missoula, the lightning-caused Redhorn fire grew to 398 acres over the weekend and remained 0% contained. On Monday, 120 personnel were assigned to the blaze, aided by aircraft dropping water and fire retardant. Firefighters are working to construct a fuel break from McDonald Lake west along road M-3000, as well as above a canal in the area, to stop the fire from spreading downslope to the west toward structures.

The fire, discovered Aug. 1, is about 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius and just south of McDonald Lake on the west side of McDonald Peak, in the Tribal Mission Mountain Wilderness. The fire is in a grizzly bear management zone that is closed to recreation annually from July 15 to Oct. 1.

Hog Trough fire

The lightning-caused Hog Trough fire about 18 miles southeast of Hamilton was 798 acres by Monday morning — growth of just 49 acres since Aug. 3 — and 41% contained. Warm temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity were expected to drive an increase in fire behavior this week.

A total of 328 personnel were assigned to the fire on Monday, including six hand crews and five engines, and aided by three helicopters. Northern Rockies Team 5, a Type-II incident management team, took over command of the fire on Aug. 3 from a local Type-III team.

The fire, which ignited July 17, is burning in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area across the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge national forests and about 5.4 miles east of the Black Bear Campground. The fire is not threatening any structures and is in extremely rugged and remote terrain within and near a variety of overlapping burn scars dating back at least 22 years. The team plans to make water drops on the fire via helicopter and ground crews are thinning fuels and constructing containment lines around the fire. Crews are currently working to construct containment lines and fuel breaks along the Skalkaho Rye Road (Forest Service Road 75), Forest Service Road 711 and trail 77. Aircraft are monitoring fire growth to the north, toward Skalkaho Highway.

Skalkaho Highway has remained open since the fire started, but many roads and trails in the vicinity of the fire to the south of the highway are closed, including Skalkaho Rye Road and Forest Service roads 711, 5070 and 5071.

Weasel fire

The lightning-caused Weasel fire near the U.S.-Canada border has grown to at least 2,384 acres and spilled over the border into Canada. About 1,243 acres are in the U.S., on the Kootenai National Forest.

The fire, discovered July 30, is suspected to have been ignited by lightning on July 29. The fire blew up on Aug. 4, driven by strong winds, and ran 5 miles while expanding from 170 acres to 2,174 acres and crossing into Canada. A local Type-III team in the U.S. is coordinating firefighting efforts with a Canadian counterpart. The fire ignited near Camp Creek and Weasel Creek in the Whitefish Mountains about 1.65 miles south of the border.

Weasel Cabin was wrapped in protective material Aug. 2. Wam Lookout Tower was wrapped Aug. 5.

On Monday, 76 personnel were working the fire and "suppression efforts are occurring where the fire can be engaged safely and effectively," according to an InciWeb page for the fire. Fire behavior was moderate with "minimal fire growth" expected in all directions.

Moose fire

The Moose fire near North Fork, Idaho, grew to 68,771 by Monday morning and was 16% contained. Containment has dropped from 23% last week because of fire growth. The blaze ignited mid-afternoon on July 17 and rapidly grew amid high winds and red-flag conditions over the following weeks. The fire is expanding on three fronts — to the west, south and east — driven by chaotic wind patterns through river canyons, up and down slopes, and over ridge tops. The fire is human-caused, and residents in the North Fork area have maintained that the fire was caused by an unattended campfire.

Mild winds and temperatures, and some rain, tempered fire behavior over the weekend, and moderate fire behavior was reported Monday. More active fire behavior was expected this week as temperatures rise, humidity drops and gusty winds increase in the area, immediately northwest of Salmon, Idaho. Winds from the northwest are expected to drive the fire farther southeast, toward Salmon and its municipal watershed. Crews are working to brace containment lines and fuel breaks along Jackass Ridge, on the fire's southeast side nearest Salmon and immediately west of U.S. Highway 93.

Great Basin Team 1 — a Type-I incident management team, the largest and most robust configuration of the interagency teams assigned to oversee wildfire response — took command of the incident at 6 a.m. Aug. 3. Great Basin Team 2, another Type-I team, had overseen firefighting efforts since 6 a.m. July 20.

On Monday, 1,318 personnel were assigned to the fire, including 35 hand crews and 66 engine crews, and aided by 10 helicopters.

A virtual community information meeting addressing the fire's threat to Salmon's municipal watershed is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, accessible on the Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook page.