Weight limit imposed on Missoula's Beartracks Bridge due to 'abundance of caution'

The Montana Department of Transportation has announced that vehicles heavier than 10 tons will no longer be allowed to cross Beartracks Bridge in downtown Missoula.

The bridge is in the second phase of construction to widen the bridge deck.

"It is a matter of, while working on Phase II, we saw some things that were inconsistent," said Bob Vosen, the administrator of the department's Missoula District. "We went back and wanted to take a look at Phase I. Until we can complete that, out of an abundance of caution, we are asking large loads to detour off Beartracks Bridge."

The current version of the bridge was built in 1962.

"It's an old bridge," Vosen said. "We're putting a facelift on it, but it's got a lot of old components."

He didn't provide any other specific details on the reasoning behind the weight restriction.

“We know this is likely to cause inconveniences to large load drivers and we do not take these decisions lightly," Vosen concluded. "Safety is always our paramount concern, and while our crews continue further inspection, we made the prudent decision to divert heavy traffic.”

