Weight limit imposed on Missoula's Beartracks Bridge due to 'abundance of caution'

The Montana Department of Transportation has announced that vehicles heavier than 10 tons will no longer be allowed to cross Beartracks Bridge in downtown Missoula.
The bridge is in the second phase of construction to widen the bridge deck.
"It is a matter of, while working on Phase II, we saw some things that were inconsistent," said Bob Vosen, the administrator of the department's Missoula District. "We went back and wanted to take a look at Phase I. Until we can complete that, out of an abundance of caution, we are asking large loads to detour off Beartracks Bridge."
The current version of the bridge was built in 1962.
"It's an old bridge," Vosen said. "We're putting a facelift on it, but it's got a lot of old components."
He didn't provide any other specific details on the reasoning behind the weight restriction.
“We know this is likely to cause inconveniences to large load drivers and we do not take these decisions lightly," Vosen concluded. "Safety is always our paramount concern, and while our crews continue further inspection, we made the prudent decision to divert heavy traffic.”
The bridge continues to be safe for pedestrians, cyclists and loads less than 10 tons and as "additional details are gathered" more information will be provided to the public, he said.
Beartracks Bridge crosses the Clark Fork River on Higgins Avenue.
Northbound traffic exceeding 10 tons will be rerouted to Sixth Street and across Madison Street. Overweight southbound traffic will be rerouted to Main Street and then to Orange Street.
Earlier this summer, the department added warning signs and painted a white stripe on the pedestrian path to make it absorb less heat. The new path is made out of fiber-reinforced polymer, but the material was absorbing heat and getting much hotter than concrete.
Mountain Line bus routes have been adjusted because of the new restriction.
Shanti Johnson, a communications specialist with Mountain Line, said the fixed-route buses generally weigh 16 tons.
"Due to the weight restrictions currently in place on the Beartracks Bridge, Mountain Line's Route 6 is detoured to the Orange Street and Madison Street bridges," Johnson said. "This detour has resulted in closing the Route 6 stops directly to the north and south of Beartracks Bridge."
The Montana Department of Transportation has given no timeline on the restriction, saying it will be in place "until further notice."