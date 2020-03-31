Weir, Jerry Johnson hot springs closed; bathers risk $5K fine

Cindy Farr, Incident Commander for the Missoula City-County Health Department's COVID-19 response team, warned Missoulians during her Tuesday afternoon briefing that “if you decide you want to violate these closures, that could come with a $5,000 fine, so my recommendation would be that if you plan to do some recreating in a National Forest area, just go to their website ahead of time or call the Forest Service ranger station” to ask if they have closures in place before making the trip.