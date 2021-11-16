Weird wind: Night storm whacks parts of Missoula, misses others

Missoulians may be forgiven for wondering if their cross-town neighbors lost touch with reality during Monday night’s weather event.

“My house was shaking the whole time,” National Weather Service meteorologist Trent Smith said of his South Hills neighborhood, which absorbed many of the 65-mph-plus gusts that rattled the valley around midnight. “I was getting pounded all night long with the west winds.”

And yet, an NWS observation site in the Rattlesnake neighborhood on the north side of the valley recorded a peak wind speed of 10 mph the same night. The storm that toppled trees in Bonner Park couldn’t fluff a leaf pile in Pineview Park.

The wind monitor used by paragliders on Mount Sentinel recorded steady winds of 40 mph and gusts of 76 mph Monday evening. Out at Missoula Montana Airport, the anemometer hit 67 mph during the beginning of the storm, and 68 mph when wind directions shifted close to sunrise Tuesday.

Transmission line damage from falling trees cut electricity service along much of the Interstate 90 corridor, including St. Regis, Superior, Plains and Alberton. NorthWestern Energy spokeswoman Jo Dee Black said outage calls started coming in around 5:30 p.m. Monday and continued through much of the night. Repair crews were still working Tuesday afternoon to reconnect broken lines.

In the Bitterroot Valley, a house on Skalkaho Road lost half its shingles and other construction sites reported significant damage. Missoula Urban Forestry workers said they would be spending much of the rest of the week disposing of fallen spruce trees.

Damage appeared far more dramatic east of the Continental Divide. Near Browning on the east side of Glacier National Park, gusts left numerous semi trucks on their sides along U.S. Highway 2. Wildfires pushed by strong winds forced the evacuation of rural homes in southern Montana and northern Wyoming.

In south-central Montana, a fire reported about 11:30 p.m. Monday led the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office to order evacuations southwest of the town of Absarokee, including an area between the communities of Ingersoll and Roscoe.

Thirty-five evacuation notices were issued, but it's not clear how many people left their residences, the sheriff's office said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire burned about 4 square miles in timber and rough terrain by Tuesday morning and was pushed by strong winds as a cold front moved into the area.

In Wyoming, downed power lines caused a fire near the community of Clark on Monday night that burned at least two homes and seven outbuildings, according to Park County Fire District administrator Jerry Parker. Wind gusts topped 90 mph Monday night.

Clark resident James Hayes told The Cody Enterprise that he was forced to flee his home about 1 a.m. Tuesday, shortly before the fire encircled it. He returned later Tuesday to find his property mostly unscathed.

The fire burned about half a square mile of land, Parker said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

