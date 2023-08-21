Heavy rain inundated the Missoula valley and much of western Montana on Monday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary made its way north from the South Pacific Ocean.

The National Weather Service predicted the Missoula area would see anywhere from .25 inches to 1.25 inches of rainfall on Monday, with more moisture continuing through Tuesday. The precipitation, which started on Sunday afternoon, is fallout from Hilary, a severe tropical storm causing floods in Southern California.

“In general, rain is good,’’ said Joe Messina, a Missoula-based meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “The amount of rain we’re seeing now might be too much, since burn scars are more susceptible to flash flooding.”

Wildfires ravaged western Montana last week, though Sunday and Monday’s precipitation gave firefighters the chance to curb some of the fires’ spread.

On Friday afternoon the River Road East fire erupted in Sanders County just 6 miles east of Plains. It’s actively burning and over the weekend the fire ballooned to about 16,790 acres. It remains 0% contained. Fire officials predicted Monday’s moderate weather might limit the spread of the blaze.

It triggered an evacuation order for some Paradise-area residents on Friday afternoon, which remained in effect as of Monday. The Quinn’s Hot Springs area and the Highway 200 corridor by Paradise are under pre-evacuation warnings, according to fire officials. The cause of the River Road East fire is still under investigation.

Up north, firefighters at the East Fork fire took advantage of cooler conditions and tamped down hot spots, mitigating the lightning-caused fire’s spread. It’s burned about 4,614 acres and as of Monday morning was roughly 5% contained. Super scooper planes collected water from Dickey Lake to drop on part of the Martin Creek area of the fire.

An evacuation order issued on Friday for Olney and Stryker area residents was downgraded to pre-evacuation warnings on Sunday.

Little growth was reported at both the Big Knife and Colt fires, two large blazes that broke out earlier in the month north of Missoula. The Big Knife, active 5 miles east of Arlee, is 11% contained and totaled 7,250 acres burned as of Monday. The Colt fire burned 7,154 and is about 51% contained.

Messina said chances of rain are expected to last through Wednesday. On Monday, Hilary made its way north through Nevada and eastern Oregon with its fallout traversing Idaho’s panhandle and western Montana. Sunny, seasonable conditions are expected to return later in the week.

National Weather Service officials reminded locals to stay alert for mudslides, landslides and debris flow that come with possible flooding. Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park were expected to get heavy rainfall, too, Messina added.