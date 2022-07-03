'We're staying on track,' Arden Pepion searchers joined by out-of-state team

BROWNING — “Keep checking!” Bernadine Beyale shouted continuously at her search-and-rescue dogs on Thursday as they foraged along the Two Medicine River, looking for any trace of a missing 3-year-old child.

It’s been over a year since Arden Pepion vanished from the Two Medicine River area on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Arden disappeared on April 22, 2021.

Since then, assistance from local law enforcement and state officials has been scarce. Search efforts have been led by family friends of Arden’s parents.

“We’re staying on track," searcher Belinda Bullshoe said. "We’re staying focused.”

She’s a member of Holding Hope Search and Rescue, a team dedicated to finding Arden. They’ve spent the bulk of the last 14 months looking for the missing girl.

While Native Americans compose about 6.7% of the Montana's population, they account for, on average, 26% of the state's active missing persons cases, according to a 2017-to-2019 missing persons report from the Montana Department of Justice.

Bullshoe, along with Diana Burd and other Blackfeet community members, routinely put in 11- to 12-hour days, wading through the banks of the Two Medicine River and combing through every possible square foot of the area’s thick brush.

Pepion was in the care of HaHaax Vielle when she went missing on April 22. Last October, Vielle was sentenced to nine months of house arrest for endangering the child and not exercising the appropriate care for someone of Arden’s age.

In a May 28 interview with the Missoulian, Vielle said the two had gone to the Two Medicine area near Joe Show East to hang out and so he could practice shooting. He noticed Pepion was missing while he was reloading his gun, he said. After looking around, he saw footprints leading toward the river.

Search continues

On Thursday, Burd, Bullshoe and their team were joined by a search and rescue group from New Mexico. Beyale is the founder of 4Corners Search and Rescue. She arrived in Browning Wednesday evening after driving up from New Mexico. Her team had search dogs in tow.

She learned about Arden’s case through one of her team members.

“They’re smaller, but their body might be preserved a little longer,” Beyale said of searching for children. She’s done about 25 searches with 4Corners, including some for missing kids. “It just depends on the type of weather they’re in.”

About 20 people were a part of Thursday’s search. Several came to actively look along the river, while others brought food to show support at the base camp.

The trek started in the informal shooting range area where Vielle reportedly took Pepion. It’s a gravel pit roughly 20 yards from the river bank, in a wooded area off of Joe Show East Road, 20 minutes southeast of Browning.

Burd estimated she’s looked there about 25 times.

“It’s inch by inch by inch,” she said. “You kind of start to go crazy after a while.”

On Thursday, the shooting range turned up some animal bones along with an adult’s sweatshirt. The team marks and photographs everything — any evidence found could be helpful down the road, or it might assist in another missing person’s case.

The area is inundated with animal bones — something that’s frustrating when you’re on the lookout for human remains. Facing wildlife, specifically bears, has been one of the main obstacles for searchers, Bullshoe said.

“We have more bears here now than we did last year,” she added.

They’ve also encountered three mountain lions.

Beyale’s two search dogs, Trigger and Gunny, ran in and out of the water sniffing the muddy shores, foliage and piles of logs and debris in the water. At one point, one of the dogs pulled animal bones from the river.

Beyale expressed frustration that government officials who are trained to do search-and-rescue work weren't out alongside Blackfeet community members. She said she witnessed similar instances across multiple states where she’s helped search for missing persons, including in New Mexico and Montana.

“You have these resources, but they’re not out here,” Beyale said. “They’re not helping the boots-on-the-ground people.”

Last year, Arden’s parents, Aaron and Arbana Pepion, said they were frustrated with the Blackfeet Law Enforcement's handling of the case. They pointed to a lack of communication and poor training.

“They might have good intentions, but they need better training,” Aaron Pepion said just a month after his daughter went missing. “We want to bring her home. We want our daughter home.”

The Blackfeet Tribal Council passed a resolution last month aiming to bolster their law enforcement. Former Council Secretary Mark Pollock said about 18 tribal police officers patrol the reservation, which spans 1.5 million acres. But because officers must take time off between shifts, Pollock said sometimes two officers may be responsible for patrolling the sprawling reservation, which is home to more than 10,000 residents.

Still, the team isn't giving up hope.

Burd said divers are scheduled to come to the river later this month, which hopefully will provide more answers and access to areas difficult for land searchers to reach.

“No one is mentally prepared to find her,” Bullshoe said after the search.

