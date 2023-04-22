The portion of West Broadway between Reserve Street and the Wye intersection with Highway 93 will undergo pavement repair starting Monday.

During construction, drivers can expect single-lane closures and flaggers through the work zone. Both Eastbound I-90 on- and off-ramps, the northbound left turn lane onto westbound I-90 and the left-turn lane from the eastbound I-90 off-ramp will be temporarily closed. There will be no I-90 access from northbound US 93 for a portion of construction. Drivers will be directed via detours and signs to alternate routes.

Path preservation work will also be conducted on the Northside Greenway Trail. Old pavement and intrusive tree roots will be removed, and the path will be repaved.

Construction on the Northside Greenway Trail, north of the railroad tracks near Defoe Street, will begin on May 9 and is anticipated to be completed by May 22. The trail will be closed while preservation work is conducted. Signs and detours will also be present in this location.

For more information about the W. Broadway–Old Hwy 10 and Path Preservation project, please visit bit.ly/oldhwy10. Those interested in subscribing to weekly email updates may contact Kristine at kristine@bigskypublicrelations.com.