West Broadway Island Park reopened to the public with limited hours

“They’re not law enforcement or homeless outreach specialists,” Goodrich said. “They’ll report illegal behavior to 911.”

Jesse Jaeger, the communications director at the Poverello Center, said they’ve been working with the city on the plan for reopening the park.

“We’re happy that it’s reopened to the public, to all of our residents in Missoula,” Jaeger said. “Our homeless outreach team is going to be doing their work with the unsheltered population and helping them with their supportive needs wherever they’re finding them.”

The city’s conservation lands manager, Jeff Gicklhorn, said the area was littered with human waste, needles and invasive weeds before the closure. Now, however, it’s been cleaned and there are paths mowed through the brush to provide access to beaches.

“People have the ability to come out and experience an intact riparian forest in the heart of downtown,” he said. “You can get in the water, and it’s actually one of the best beaches in downtown right here. So folks have the ability to come down here and experience this in the heart of the city, which surrounding (the island) is all developed.”