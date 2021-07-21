West Broadway Island Park reopened to the public with limited hours

After a two-month closure to clear out campfire rings, trash and invasive plants, the city reopened the West Broadway Island Park to the public on Wednesday with a few changes in place.
“Parks crews removed illegal campsites, deep-cleaned the area and restored native vegetation,” explained Missoula Parks and Recreation communications specialist Becky Goodrich in an email.
The removal of invasive weeds and trees will improve sightlines, enhance safety and encourage lawful behavior, she added.
Most importantly, the 12-acre urban natural area will no longer be accessible at night. Instead, newly installed gates will only be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and will be locked outside those hours.
Drugs and alcohol are banned at the park.
“The city has contracted with a local security company to check the area nightly,” Goodrich said. “Overnight camping is prohibited and individuals trespassing outside of open hours are subject to immediate citation and removal. Residents may call 911 to report prohibited behaviors in the park, including camping, alcohol or illegal drug use.”
In May, the city cleared out about 30 people who were illegally camped on the island as the river neared flood stage. The island is near the Poverello Center homeless shelter, which has had reduced capacity during the pandemic.
During a press conference a week later to announce plans to find sanctioned camping spots for homeless people, Mayor John Engen admitted it was a mistake to clear the island without first presenting the people there an alternative.
The city is in the midst of the planning stages for finding places for people without homes to camp and live, but West Broadway Island is not on that list.
“The additional safety protocols are designed to prevent illegal camping at West Broadway Island,” Goodrich wrote. “The City believes that by encouraging appropriate use of the island and increasing public education, we can curb illegal camping at the site.”
She noted that the island lacks basic sanitation facilities, has limited emergency access and is prone to flooding.
“It is not a safe place for anyone to camp,” she said.
The role of the private security contractor is to send someone to lock the gates each night and educate the public about the city law that prohibits overnight camping in parks.
“They’re not law enforcement or homeless outreach specialists,” Goodrich said. “They’ll report illegal behavior to 911.”
Jesse Jaeger, the communications director at the Poverello Center, said they’ve been working with the city on the plan for reopening the park.
“We’re happy that it’s reopened to the public, to all of our residents in Missoula,” Jaeger said. “Our homeless outreach team is going to be doing their work with the unsheltered population and helping them with their supportive needs wherever they’re finding them.”
The city’s conservation lands manager, Jeff Gicklhorn, said the area was littered with human waste, needles and invasive weeds before the closure. Now, however, it’s been cleaned and there are paths mowed through the brush to provide access to beaches.
“People have the ability to come out and experience an intact riparian forest in the heart of downtown,” he said. “You can get in the water, and it’s actually one of the best beaches in downtown right here. So folks have the ability to come down here and experience this in the heart of the city, which surrounding (the island) is all developed.”
Gicklhorn noted that there’s public parking on Burton Street or in the eastern half of the parking lot by Imagine Nation Brewing or along West Broadway.
In 2018, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board of commissioners unanimously approved spending $555,000 in Tax Increment Financing money for construction of a bridge and other improvements to the island.
Gicklhorn said the city's goal is to give the residents of surrounding neighborhoods a place to experience nature without having to travel far.
The parks department will host a free “Folf in the Parks” program on the island on Wednesday, July 28 from 5-8 p.m. and staff will set up a nine-hole disc golf course for all ages and skill levels. The public can meet and park at the east end of the brewery parking lot and discs will be provided.