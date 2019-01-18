The Missoula Fire Chief has deemed a West Broadway home a "total loss" following a disastrous blaze Friday afternoon.
Crews responded to the home on the 2300 block of West Broadway around 2 p.m. Friday to find heavy smoke pouring from a single-wide trailer.
They also found the nearest fire hydrant on West Broadway nearly 2,000 feet away, Chief Jeff Brandt said, so crews had to run to a hydrant on another street, haul the hose around the back of another property and over a seven-foot fence to blast the fire.
"The guys really did some fantastic work in a critical situation," Brandt told the Missoulian.
The fire was completely under control by 2:47 Friday afternoon, but major smoke and fire damage to the home led officials to determine the entire residence a loss.
The homeowner was not injured, but multiple dogs were killed in the fire, Brandt said.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
MFD reminded homeonwers in a press release: "Space heaters or auxiliary heaters should be used with extreme caution during the winter season. If you are thawing frozen pipes and using heat tape or a torch, monitor your work for several hours afterwards."