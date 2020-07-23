West Glacier workers test positive, isolate

An unknown number of business employees in West Glacier, Apgar and Whitefish have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolated, according to Glacier National Park and Flathead County officials.
“The individuals and close contacts are in quarantine,” Glacier spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said on Thursday. “We’ve been informed that no National Park Service employees or park visitors have been identified as close contacts.”
A press release from the Flathead County Health Department stated there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases there in the past two weeks, with 40 active and 159 total cases reported as of Wednesday.
“Recent case investigations show that many of the newest local cases of COVID-19 are associated with individuals who work within service industries such as bars and restaurants,” the press release stated. “In addition, the number of close contacts potentially exposed in each case has increased as well.”
West Glacier and Apgar are the main entrances to Glacier Park this summer, after the Blackfeet Indian Tribe closed its reservation to all non-essential travel and blocked six entrances on the park’s east side. The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council ordered its entrances closed to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19.
Flathead County Public Health Officer Tamalee St. James Robinson said she could not give out any specific information about numbers or locations of cases in the county. But she added that no businesses have been ordered to close or change operations in relation to the recent case reports.
“It is evident that our county is seeing community spread,” Robinson added in the release. “We are asking everyone to take Governor (Steve) Bullock’s Directives seriously to protect the health and well-being of our community. Wear a mask when in public, stay six feet apart from non-household members, and stay at home if you feel sick. We all must do our part to keep our businesses open during these unprecedented times.”
This story will be updated.
