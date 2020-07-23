West Glacier workers test positive, isolate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An unknown number of business employees in West Glacier, Apgar and Whitefish have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolated, according to Glacier National Park and Flathead County officials.

“The individuals and close contacts are in quarantine,” Glacier spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said on Thursday. “We’ve been informed that no National Park Service employees or park visitors have been identified as close contacts.”

A press release from the Flathead County Health Department stated there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases there in the past two weeks, with 40 active and 159 total cases reported as of Wednesday.

“Recent case investigations show that many of the newest local cases of COVID-19 are associated with individuals who work within service industries such as bars and restaurants,” the press release stated. “In addition, the number of close contacts potentially exposed in each case has increased as well.”