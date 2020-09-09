 Skip to main content
West I-90 ramps at Van Buren to be closed Thursday and Friday

van buren construction 2018

Van Buren Street roundabout construction, 2018 

 TOMMY MARTINO, MISSOULIAN

Access to and from Interstate 90 at Missoula's Van Buren Street exit will be altered Thursday and Friday while Knife River crews pave the concrete on the west ramps.

On Thursday, the Montana Department of Transportation will shut down the westbound on-ramp. On Friday it’ll be the eastbound off-ramp. Both closures will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MDT said a standard single-lane closure won't do due to the ramps' narrow width and the size of the equipment involved.

Drivers are urged to plan alternative routes and take into consideration longer travel time.

The paving project is an extension of the 2018-2019 Van Buren Street project that built two four-spoke roundabouts.

“During the course of the interchange project, MDT recognized the need to maintain the pavement on the ramps and did a change order to extend the project limits to include this work,” a press release said. “The delay is a result of processing the change order and accommodating the contractor, Knife River’s, busy schedule.”

Bob Vosen, the state transportation department's Missoula district administrator, said by closing the ramps “our crews can speed up this process to fully complete the Van Buren Street interchange project. We thank the public in advance for their understanding and will work as efficiently as possible to limit disruptions.”

