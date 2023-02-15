Voters across the Western U.S. continue to value land and water conservation, renewable energy, and access for recreation despite more than a decade of political and economic tumult.

But, voters are increasingly worried about more people moving to their states, and the natural resource impact from resultant increases in recreation. And consistently high levels of concern over water supply, wildfire and climate change have grown even stronger in recent years.

Those conclusions were just a few general trends among the results of the 13th Conservation in the West Poll released Wednesday. The poll is the result of the 20-year-old State of the Rockies Project at Colorado College in Colorado Springs. The poll began with five states in 2011: Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico. Pollsters added Arizona in 2012, Nevada in 2016 and Idaho in 2018. The poll doesn’t include the Pacific states of California, Oregon and Washington.

In Montana, support for the Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act rose from 79% last year to 84% this year. And, 85% of Montana respondents said that loss of fish and wildlife habitat was a serious concern — the highest percentage of any state in the survey. Montana also led the survey states with the percentage of respondents who said they hunt or fish: 53% were hunters and 53% claimed to be anglers. Region-wide, only 27% of respondents said they hunt and 33% said they fish.

Montanans also led the other states in the number of respondents who identified as conservationists — 73%, topped only by Wyoming’s 74% — and in the number of respondents who said access to outdoor recreation is very important — 91%, again topped only by Wyoming’s 92%. Respondents who hunt or fish were significantly more likely to identify as conservationists and support access to recreation.

But Montana respondents were also concerned about crowding at recreation sites: 72% in Montana said it was a serious problem, compared with an average of 65% across the West.

The results across the West, particularly in the five states that have been polled for all 13 years, are “incredibly consistent,” said pollster Lori Weigel. “Westerners do seem to prioritize conservation … and their ability to enjoy the outdoors.”

Weigel and Kathryn Hahne, of New Bridge Strategies, and Dave Metz of Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates (FM3), conducted the poll for the project. They noted that theirs is a bipartisan collaboration: Outside of the project, New Bridge Strategies conducts polls and research for Republican politicians while FM3 does the same for Democrats.

Despite spanning three presidents, a slew of governors, economic booms and busts, and a global pandemic, attitudes of voters in the West have remained largely unchanged toward overwhelmingly supporting conservation, favoring renewables over fossil fuels for domestic energy, and wanting greater and more equitable access to the outdoors for all people. The attitudes are consistent, although not universal, among Republicans and Democrats.

Other things are new, like economic stressors “that have risen to the fore here,” Weigel said. In this year’s poll, conducted in January, 97% of respondents said rising cost of living was a serious concern; 89% described the cost of gasoline as a serious concern, too.

Western U.S. residents are also increasingly concerned with influxes of people to their states. In 2016, just under half of respondents said people moving to their state was a serious problem. In 2023, three-quarters called it a serious problem.

Across the West, concern over water, though already high in 2011, has also increased significantly. In 2011, 75% of respondents said inadequate water supply was a serious problem; that figure jumped to 86% by 2023. And even with record rain and snow inundating many parts of the survey area this year, concern over drought as a serious problem was shared by 92% of respondents, up from 83% in 2016.

Concern about water “is off the charts” Metz said, and “one of the major drivers in sentiment is, of course, the Colorado River.”

But most respondents didn’t understand where water is going. Across the West, farms and ranches account for most water usage. But only 34% of respondents across the West knew that, the poll found. The rest said it was industry and business (38% of respondents) or water use at home (25%).

In Montana, Idaho and Wyoming, 50–52% of respondents knew that agriculture was the leading water user in the West. In Nevada, only 17% knew that. Older respondents were more likely to correctly identify agriculture as the leading water user, with 41% of baby boomers answering correctly and only 30% of Gen Z getting it right. Half of Gen Z respondents pegged industry as the leading user; only 29% of boomers said the same.

“None of this is surprising,” Metz said. “We wouldn’t expect the average layperson to be closely tracking where water supplies are allocated.”

Most respondents supported water conservation efforts. Nearly all supported improvements to infrastructure aimed at reducing waste, and requiring adequate water supplies before developing land. Only 62% supported prohibitions on grass lawns for new developments. They also overwhelmingly supported other conservation efforts like preserving wildlife habitat and migration routes, ensuring healthier forests, and helping threatened wildlife.

And, 68% of respondents across the West wanted their Congress members to prioritize preserving natural resources over producing energy in their state. Only Wyoming had fewer than 50% of respondents supporting resource protection over energy production. Prioritizing resource protection over energy production bridged the political divide, with 73% of conservative Republicans, 83% of moderate Republicans, 82% of independents and 96% of Democrats preferring conservation.

Two-thirds of respondents supported a transition to 100% clean energy in the next 10–15 years.

And, 82% of respondents supported the 30-by-30 Plan in the U.S., which aims to protect 30% of land and inland water and 30% of ocean water by 2030. Support was bipartisan: 68% of conservative Republicans, 77% of moderate Republicans, 85% of independents and 94% of Democrats supported the plan.

Respondents also overwhelmingly wanted Native American tribes to have more say in decisions affecting sacred or culturally important sites, with 83% voicing support. In Montana the figure was 80%; it was closer to 90% in New Mexico, Nevada and Colorado.

Across the breadth of the results, Weigel and Metz said, the overarching trend was consistency in beliefs on conservation, despite other political and economic circumstances. Metz said that people’s perception of land, water, wildlife and energy “is based on what they see happening around them.”

“They don’t just blow in the wind,” he said. “They’re pretty stable about what they want to protect about the places they live.”

The poll drew from more than 400 interviews in each state, with samples designed to represent each state’s demographics, including their urban-rural divides. Oversamples were conducted among Black voters and Native American Voters to better understand distinctions within those groups. But all results were weighted to reflect their respective proportions of their state and of the entire eight-state survey area.

Full results of this year’s poll, and the 12 before it, are available at coloradocollege.edu/other/stateoftherockies/conservationinthewest/2023.html.