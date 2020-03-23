Western Montana Clinic lays off nurses, staff

The worker said she asked, during a staff meeting on Friday, why workers couldn’t use their earned time and said she was told that earned time is a “benefit” and that the company isn’t legally required to allow workers to use it. She noted that workers at Western Montana Clinic aren't part of a union.

"We were told they just don't have the financial means to pay us out," the worker said.

Little advance notice was given. Employees got a message Thursday night and went to a 7:30 a.m. meeting on Friday, March 20. By 8:15 a.m., most of the employees had been released.

Two other workers at Western Montana Clinic separately confirmed that narrative of what they were told.

Workers who are laid off are eligible for state unemployment insurance benefits.

One of the workers said she had been employed there for 10 years, and estimated about 100 people were affected by the reduction in workforce. The email to staff was sent to roughly 200 recipients.

The workers affected include everyone from receptionists to licensed practical nurses to certified medical assistants.