Western Montana coronavirus PSAs

A number of organizations and businesses have issued public service announcements regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Below, announcements from NorthWestern Energy, Missoula County, Community Medical Center and Providence Health & Services.
NorthWestern Energy announces health and safety response, suspends service disconnections
NorthWestern Energy activated a company-wide plan to address the implications of the COVID 19 outbreak while providing reliable energy service for our customers in Nebraska, South Dakota and Montana.
Our business continuity and pandemic plans are designed to protect people and ensure energy operations and infrastructure are supported properly.
“NorthWestern Energy is prepared and we will continue to provide you with reliable, safe energy service as we all work together through this,” said NorthWestern Energy President and CEO Bob Rowe. “We are working to support all the communities we serve in the collective efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As stewards of critical infrastructure, providers of energy service and members of the communities we provide that service to, our priority is the health and safety of our employees and customers.”
NorthWestern Energy has implemented a number of protocols to help slow the spread of the virus.
• NorthWestern Energy Customer Service Centers are temporarily closed and personnel who serve walk-in customers are assigned other duties. All NorthWestern Energy facilities will be closed to the public.
• NorthWestern Energy voluntarily suspended service disconnections for non-payment, effective immediately, to help customers who may be financially impacted as the result of this outbreak. This suspension will apply primarily to residential customers and will remain in effect until further notice.
• As members of our communities self-isolate and work from home, we are ready around the clock to answer questions about your energy service and are here to help if you are having difficulty paying your bill. Montana customers can call 888-467-2669 and South Dakota and Nebraska customers can call 800-245-6977 to speak with a Customer Service Representative.
• NorthWestern Energy is encouraging customers to activate their My Energy Account at northwesternenergy.com to pay bills and manage accounts online. Customers can also make one-time payments at northwesternenergy.com with their 8-digit account number. Click on “Pay My Bill”
• Payment drop boxes are available outside NorthWestern Energy Customer Service Centers. However the centers are closed to walk-in traffic.
• NorthWestern Energy employees who have traveled to areas impacted by coronavirus cases are notifying their supervisors. Employees are notifying supervisors of all personal travel plans. Travel restrictions have been implemented.
• Access to all NorthWestern Energy critical facilities will be restricted to essential employees only.
• NorthWestern Energy is using technology for meetings and cancelling assemblies.
• NorthWestern Energy is splitting works groups, instituting work from home practices and assigning separate shifts to prevent spreading any virus or other communicable disease through the entire group in the event of an exposure.
NorthWestern Energy is in direct and continuous contact with local health officials, and state emergency task forces in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.
Missoula County
Please be advised of the following changes effective Monday morning, March 16, 2020, in the delivery of Missoula County services in our departments that experience the heaviest public traffic at the Missoula County Courthouse. These changes are based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the City-County Health Department to employ social distancing and maintain a distance of 6 feet in public places.
The Clerk & Recorder/Treasurer/Motor Vehicle Office (courthouse annex - first floor) will transition to providing all services online. Customers can access drop boxes in the lobby of the Missoula County courthouse annex (near the Liquid Planet coffee shop) to drop off paperwork for clerks to process throughout the day.
Missoula County Justice Court (courthouse - first floor) will begin to ask customers to utilize the customer service window in the west hallway and wait a 6 foot distance from others who may be waiting to access services. Additionally, the first row of the gallery in each courtroom will be closed to maintain a distance between the counsel tables, jury box, the bench and observers.
Clerk of District Court (courthouse - second floor) will begin allowing only two customers at a time to approach customer service windows in their office. Others will be asked to wait a 6 foot distance in the rotunda from others waiting to access services. Pro Se litigants are encouraged to email their paperwork to the Clerk of Court's office - clerkofcourt@missoulacounty.us - and the regular fee will be waived. Customers are encouraged to use the online marriage application system.
Other departments in the Missoula County Courthouse including the County Attorney's Office and the Sheriff's Office already employee customer service windows. Customers to those windows are asked to maintain a distance of 6 feet from other customers who may be waiting for assistance.
All county departments are in the process of reviewing their operations to ensure a clear distinction between essential and non-essential functions with public health and safety as our primary concern. Missoula County will be communicating changes to services and operations based on those distinctions tomorrow and will provide regular updates to the media.
We are also in the process of compiling a comprehensive list of county services available online and will share that with as soon as it is available.
Community Medical Center
It probably feels as if coronavirus — or as it is officially known, COVID-19 — is all anyone is talking about these days. As COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses like the seasonal flu continue to spread across the U.S., you also may feel a certain level of concern over how this disease could affect you or your loved ones, or if your local health care provider is prepared to respond to any local cases that may arise. That’s certainly understandable and natural. We want to provide you with essential information outlining what we are doing to stay prepared and offer you guidance on what you can do to help protect yourself, your family and our community.
What we are doing
Community Medical Center is committed to providing the highest quality care and ensuring the safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers and visitors at all times. While COVID-19 is new, effectively responding to other infectious diseases is not. We have tested processes and plans in place to respond to situations involving infectious disease year-round. Here is what we are doing to stay ready and effectively respond to COVID-19:
We continue to work closely with the Missoula City-County Health Department & Montana Department of Health & Human Services (DPHHS) and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure that we are prepared with appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to COVID-19.
We have a robust emergency operations plan in place and are reviewing and proactively completing a number of preparation checklists out of an abundance of caution.
We have hand hygiene products easily accessible throughout our facility.
We are screening patients in our emergency department, inpatient units and outpatient clinics based on CDC guidance.
Staff treating a potential COVID-19 case are provided with all appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to help prevent exposure.
Patients with respiratory or COVID-19-related symptoms are immediately provided masks to wear to help prevent exposure to others.
In the event that we identify a potential COVID-19 case, we will follow all CDC guidelines for placing that individual in isolation for their care and for the protection of other patients, employees and visitors.
We have expanded our capacity to isolate and care for patients with infectious diseases to include COVID-19 patients by doubling our isolation capacity. We are reviewing our internal capacities daily and are prepared to expand further based on need.
We have implemented temporary visitor restrictions at all our facilities as follows:
1 care partner per patient at anytime
1 visitor at a time in the hospital
No visitors age 17 or younger
Maternity & Pediatric Patients — Parents plus no more than 1 visitor at any time
Do not visit if you have had a fever and cough in the past 48 hours
These measures are in place to protect our facility and our community. Please know that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, seasonal flu and other respiratory illnesses.
What you can do
It’s easy to feel helpless when faced with a barrage of news reports and social media updates regarding COVID-19. The good news is that there are some key steps you can take to help protect you and your loved ones and help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19:
Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Staying home when you are sick
Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash
Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, including your phone, computer, remote controls and doorknobs
Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
Using an alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not readily available (Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty)
Practicing social distancing behaviors, including working from home, avoiding public gatherings and unnecessary travel, and maintaining a distance of approximately six feet from others when possible.
What to do if you are experiencing symptoms
First and foremost — if you are having a medical emergency, you should call 9-1-1 or go directly to the Emergency Room. If possible, notify the dispatch agent that your emergency involves symptoms possibly related to COVID-19.
For non-emergency needs, if you need medical attention due to respiratory illness symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) please call our 24/7 Nurse on Call at (406) 327-4770 and let them know that you are experiencing symptoms that may possibly be related to COVID-19 or check-in online at our Focused Screening Center at FirstCare on North Reserve Street at CommunityFirstCare.com. This will allow providers to properly prepare for your visit and take the necessary precautions to keep others from being infected or exposed.
Please be reassured that our number one priority is the health and well-being of our community — and that includes you. We are prepared to manage an outbreak of respiratory illness, and we encourage you to follow the guidance above and stay tuned to updates from the CDC to help protect you and your loved ones. Keeping our community healthy is a community effort, and we are committed to doing everything we can to keep our community healthy today and for generations to come.
For more information and to stay abreast of the latest updates on COVID-19, you can visit communitymed.org/cvirus and cdc.gov.
Providence Health & Services
We care deeply about your health and safety.
As COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to spread within the U.S., we want you to know we are taking every precaution to keep our patients, our caregivers and our community safe.
We are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local health authorities, to ensure we continue delivering safe, quality care while limiting further spread of the virus.
Because many people are concerned about potential exposure to COVID-19, we want to let you know how to access our services if you think you have been exposed and are experiencing fever and respiratory symptoms.
• Please call ahead before coming in person to one of our physician clinics, urgent care centers or emergency departments. You can find phone numbers for our providers and locations at www.providence.org.
• See a provider virtually using Express Care Virtual. With this service, you can visit with one of our providers via online video from the comfort of your home, seven days a week.
• Use our new online coronavirus assessment tool. We developed this “chat” tool to help you assess your risk and to connect you with a provider virtually if you are at a higher risk for the virus.
By calling ahead or connecting with us online, we can talk with you about seeking care, including options for testing, while minimizing the risk of exposing yourself or others through an in-person visit.
As a reminder, the most important steps you can take to stay healthy and protect yourself and those around you are to wash or sanitize your hands often for at least 20 seconds each time; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; and coughing into a tissue or the crook of your elbow. You can protect yourself from COVID-19 infection the same way you protect against the common cold or seasonal flu.
With the situation changing rapidly, we encourage you to stay informed. You can find accurate, up-to-date information on our coronavirus website, https://www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory or by visiting the state’s public health department website at https://dphhs.mt.gov/