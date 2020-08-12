Western Montana crash kills second motorcyclist in three days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 68-year-old Hamilton man on a motorcycle died in a two-vehicle crash on Monday, two days after another motorcyclist was killed in a collision with another vehicle on the same road outside Frenchtown.

Montana Highway Patrol reports the 68-year-old man was westbound on Frenchtown Frontage Road roughly a mile east of Frenchtown when another driver entered the road from Jenny Ann Court. The 2005 Harley-Davidson struck the driver's side of the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox as the Chevy entered the roadway; the motorcyclist was killed in the crash, MHP Sgt. Sean Finley said.

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott on Wednesday identified the motorcyclist as Ralph C. Powers.

Powers was wearing a helmet, Finley said. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 37-year-old woman, was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, Finley said.

McDermott on Tuesday identified the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 8 as Christopher A. Kazandjian, of Frenchtown. He was 35.

Montana Highway Patrol responded on Saturday around 10 p.m. to the crash scene on the Frenchtown Frontage Road near Huson, where Kazandjian had been pronounced dead.