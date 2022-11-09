Western Montana election results roundup

Election results as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Missoula County
U.S. Representative
Ryan Zinke (R)- 16,431
Monica Tranel (D)- 31,426
John Lamb (L)- 1,418
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Bill D'Alton- 10,550
Jim Rice- 31,483
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
James Brown- 13,574
Ingrid Gustafson- 33,341
District Court Judge District 4, Dept. 4
Shall Judge Jason Marks be retained in office?
Yes- 35,465
No- 6,406
State Senator District 48
Shane A. Morigeau (D)- 5,460
Jacob Van Horn (R)- 3,052
State Senator District 49
Willis Curdy (D)- 5,084
Brad Tschida (R)- 4,233
State Senator District 50
Nick Knowles (R)- 2,459
Andrea Olsen (D)- 6,523
State Representative District 14
Denley M Loge (R)- 281
State Representative District 89
Katie Sullivan (D)- 2,458
Gary Wanberg (R)- 1,522
State Representative District 90
Alan Ault (R)- 1,088
Josiah Hinkle (L)- 76
Gary Marbut (G)- 104
Marilyn Marler (D)- 2,876
State Representative District 91
Connie Keogh (D)- 4,138
Beth Wanberg (R)- 770
State Representative District 92
Mike Hopkins (R)- 2,415
Gary M. Stein (D)- 1,852
State Representative District 94
Tom France (D)- 2,433
Rebecca Mapston (R)- 1,900
State Representative District 95
SJ Howell (D)- 2,639
Lauren Subith (R)- 764
J.C. Windmueller (L)- 111
State Representative District 96
Jonathan Karlen (D)- 2,299
Kathy Whitman (R)- 2,974
State Representative District 97
Lyn Hellegaard (R)- 2,604
Devin Jackson (D)-2,98
State Representative District 98
Richard L. Armerding (L)- 176
Bob Carter (D)- 2,664
Sonia Shearer-Hiett (R)- 1,686
State Representative District 99
Ryan Darling (R)- 1,556
Mark Thane (D)- 3,042
State Representative District 100
Sean Patrick McCoy (R)-722
Michael Vanecek (L)- 163
Zooey Zephyr (D)- 3,522
Sheriff/Coroner
Jeremiah D. Petersen (D)- 36,817
Clerk and Recorder
Tyler Gernant (D)- 37,024
County Commissioner
Kim Chambers (R)- 19,999
Dave Strohmaier (D)- 28,576
County Auditor
Sandra Vasecka (R)- 19,240
David Wall (D)- 28,572
County Attorney
Kirsten H. Pabst (D)- 36,026
County Superintendent of Schools
Erin Lipkind (D)- 35,857
Justice of the Peace Dept. 1
Alex Beal- 26,949
Bill Burt- 15,802
Justice of the Peace, Dept. 2
Landee Holloway- 28,421
Susan Campbell Reneau- 16,939
Republican Precinct Committeeman
Mike Hopkins- 476
Nicholas Taber- 356
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes- 38,722
No- 8,373
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes- 13,620
No- 33,972
Missoula County Fairground General Obligation Bonds
Yes- 20,272
No- 27,977
Missoula County Crisis Services Levy
Yes- 22,121
No- 26,474
Arlee School District JT&8 General Obligation Bonds
Yes- 165
No- 99
Arlee School District JT&8 Impact Aid Revenue Bonds
Yes- 167
No- 97
Flathead county
U.S. Representative
Monica Tranel (D)-14,524
Ryan Zinke (R)-23,849
John Lamb (L)-1,546
Public Service Commissioner
John Repke (D)-23,239
Ann Bukacek (R)-16,044
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Jim Rice-7,562
Bill D'Alton-25,184
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
Ingrid Gustafson-17,850
James Brown-19,796
District Court Judge District 11, Dept. 4
Shall Judge Dan Wilson be retained in office?
Yes-28,223
No-5,128
District Court Judge District 11, Dept. 5
Danni Coffman-27,328
State Senator District 4
John Fuller (R)-4,131
Kyle Waterman (D)-2,785
State Senator District 5
Mark Noland (R)-5,989
State Representative District 3
Andrea Getts (D)-1,581
Braxton Mitchell (R)-1,979
State Representative District 4
Kimberly Pinter (D)-1,189
Matt Regier (R)-3,346
State Representative District 5
Lyn Bennet (R)-1,873
Dave Fern (D)-3,099
State Representative District 6
Amy Regier (R)-3,488
State Representative District 7
Angela Kennedy (D)-1,123
Courtneay Sprunger (R)-1,830
State Representative District 8
Sid Daoud (L)-1,070
Terry Falk (R)-2,588
State Representative District 9
Tony Brockman (R)-2,708
State Representative District 10
Bob Keenan (R)-3,355
State Representative District 11
Tanner J. Smith (R)-4,049
State Representative District 13
Paul C. Fielder (R)-1,508
Colleen Hinds (D)-302
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes-31,807
No-6,048
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes-20,137
No-18,690
Local Option Non-Medical Marijuana Excise Tax, shall Flathead County impose a 3% local-option marijuana excise tax on the retail value of all non-medical marijuana etc.?
For-28,602
Against-10,585
Local Option Non-Medical Marijuana Excise Tax, shall Flathead County impose a 3% local-option marijuana excise tax on the retail value of all medical marijuana etc.?
For-19,203
Against-20,048
Granite County
U.S. Representative
Ryan Zinke (R)-1,146
Monica Tranel (D)-531
John Lamb (L)-98
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Jim Rice-1,087
Bill D'Alton-373
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
Ingrid Gustafson-729
James Brown-935
State Senator District 39 (unexpired term)
Terry Vermeire (R)-1,189
Jesse James Mullen (D)-556
State Representative District 77
John Fitzpatrick (R)-1,223
Sara Novak (D)-533
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes-1,389
No-284
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes-971
No-740
Granite County Hospital Mill Levy
For-854
Against-807
Lake County
U.S. Representative
Ryan Zinke (R)-7,261
Monica Tranel (D)-5,235
John Lamb (L)-529
Public Service Commissioner District 5
Ann Bukacek (R)-7,735
John Repke (D)-5,045
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Bill D'Alton-2,731
Jim Rice-8,262
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
James Brown-5,947
Ingrid Gustafson-6,380
State Senator District 5
Mark Noland (R)-925
State Senator District 8
Rick Jennison (R)-1,227
Susan A. Webber-832
State Representative District 10
Bob Keenan (R)-950
State Representative District 12
Linda Reksten (R)-3,282
Sterling James Laudon (D)-2,024
State Representative District 15
Ralph Foster (R)-1,203
Marvin R. Weatherwax Jr. (D)-846
State Representative District 93
Joe Read (R)-2,386
Shirley Azzopardi (D)-1,606
Devin J. Braaten (L)-150
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes-9,932
No-2,394
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes-6,168
No-6,149
Lake County Cemetery District Mill Levy
For-6,028
Against-5,380
Arlee School District JT & 8 General Obligation Bonds Election
Yes-448
No-244
Arlee School District JT & 8 Impact Aid Revenue Bonds Election
Yes-455
No-235
Lincoln County
U.S. Representative
Ryan Zinke (R)-6,604
Monica Tranel (D)-2,193
John Lamb (L)-436
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Bill D'Alton-1,921
Jim Rice-5,678
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
James Brown-4,803
Ingrid Gustafson-3,732
Shall Judge Matthew J. Cuffee be retained in office?
Yes-7,506
No-1,099
State Senator District 1
Michael J. Cuffee (R)-7,496
State Representative District 1
Steve Gunderson (R)-3,203
State Representative District 2
Neil Duram (R)-4,289
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes-7,379
No-1,350
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes-5,786
No-3,080
Mineral County
U.S. Representative
Ryan Zinke (R)-1,456
Monica Tranel (D)-579
John Lamb (L)-146
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Bill D'Alton-476
Jim Rice-1,331
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
James Brown-1,204
Ingrid Gustafson-846
Shall Judge Jason Marks be retained in office?
Yes-1,480
No-381
State Representative District 14
Denley M. Loge (R)-1,852
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes-1,727
No-363
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes-1,285
No-814
Marijuana Tax Medical
Yes-1,160
No-975
Marijuana Tax Non-Medical
Yes-1,555
No-594
Powell County
U.S. Representative
Ryan Zinke (R)- 1,752
Monica Tranel (D)- 638
John Lamb (L)- 170
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Bill D'Alton-558
Jim Rice-1,589
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
James Brown-1,390
Ingrid Gustafson-1,012
State Senator District 39 (unexpired term)
Terry Vermeire (R)-1,076
Jesse James Mullen (D)-534
State Representative District 78
Gregory Lee Frazer (R)-1,353
State Representative District 80
Becky Beard (R)-804
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes-842
No-206
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes-1,428
No-1,034
Ravalli County
U.S. Representative
Ryan Zinke (R)-14,803
Monica Tranel (D)-7,424
John Lamb (L)-869
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Bill D'Alton-4,306
Jim Rice-14,700
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
James Brown-12,723
Ingrid Gustafson-9,127
District Court Judge District 21, Dept. 1
Shall Judge Howard F. Recht be retained in office?
Yes-16,243
No-3,247
State Senator District 43
Jason W. Ellsworth (R)-7,700
John F. Schneeberger (D)-3,722
State Representative District 85
Michele Binkley (R)-4,646
Rosan Stover (D)-1,495
State Representative District 86
David Bedey (R)-3,506
Anne W. Brown (D)-1,770
State Representative District 87
Ron Marshall (R)-3,908
Will Lovett Moore (I)-1,483
State Representative District 88
Ko Moua (D)-1,729
Wayne Rusk (R)-4,019
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes-18,193
No-3,706
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes-12,646
No-9,837
Ravalli County Open Land General Obligation Bond
Yes-15,960
No-6,436
Sanders county
U.S. Representative
Ryan Zinke (R)-4,499
Monica Tranel (D)-1,595
John Lamb (L)-453
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Bill D'Alton-1,118
Jim Rice-4,669
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
James Brown-3,928
Ingrid Gustafson-2,300
State Representative District 13
Paul C. Fielder (R)-2,972
Colleen Hinds (D)-1,015
State Representative District 14
Denley M. Loge (R)-1,991
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes-5,095
No-1,113
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes-3,953
No-2,344
Sanders County Non-Medical Marijuana Excise Tax, impose a 3% local-option marijuana excise tax on the retail value of all non-medical marijuana and products.
For-4,596
Against-1,840
Sanders County Medical Marijuana Excise Tax, impose a 3% local-option marijuana excise tax on the retail value of all medical marijuana and products.
For-3,205
Against-3,207