Western Montana Fair has record livestock sale despite pandemic

The Western Montana Fair Photo Contest was also another success of this year's fair. There are typically about 30 entries for the photo contest, done in partnership with the Rocky Mountain School of Photography. But this year, there were 300 entries, Ayers said. The contest accepted digital photos for the first time this year and the new virtual platform allowed for the judges' comments to be displayed next to the winning photos so viewers could understand why each photo was selected.

COVID-19 posed some challenges to fundraising and the county received about $16,000 in sponsorship, Ayers said. Meanwhile, the 4-H and open class exhibits came to about $26,000, with the county over-budgeting slightly for some awards.

"When it all shakes out, we were about $6,300 from breaking even for the COVID fair," Ayers said "And you can see that we had expenses for COVID supplies."

The fair also had to pay for some extras due to the pandemic, such as hiring MCAT to record videos and promote them online.

Ayers said challenges with fundraising led to the decision to hold off on a rodeo this year. She also said the rodeo incurred some expenses because fair organizers had already paid to lay Ethernet to fiber to the arena for an interactive app that was planned. The app would allow for people who couldn't attend the rodeo to participate in contests and score the rodeo remotely. Ayers didn't specify that cost and said she didn't include it in the budget because she said the fair can incorporate those efforts in future rodeos.

