Western Montana Fair kicks off with First Nations Family Day

Flags representing eight tribal nations in Montana were raised to the rhythmic pulses of a traditional Native American drum circle on Wednesday to officially open the 2021 Western Montana Fair.

The opening ceremonies of the fair at the Missoula County Fairgrounds were part of First Nations Family Day, and the flags will now be a permanent part of the new historic plaza.

"We are so honored and humbled to take part in this," said Dana Kingfisher, the tobacco prevention coordinator at the All Nations Health Center in Missoula.

Arlene Adams, an elder for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, delivered a prayer after the flags were raised.

County commissioners Dave Strohmaier, Josh Slotnick and Juanita Vero also delivered speeches.

"We are in the midst, in this very place, of the traditional homelands of the Salish and Kalispel people," Strohmaier said. "But this has also been a gathering spot for generations of people, Native peoples, across this state and across this region. And it will be going forward in the future."

Strohmaier noted that he and his fellow commissioners are "grateful" that they have a good working relationship with tribal governments.