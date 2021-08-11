Western Montana Fair kicks off with First Nations Family Day

Flags representing eight tribal nations in Montana were raised to the rhythmic pulses of a traditional Native American drum circle on Wednesday to officially open the 2021 Western Montana Fair.
The opening ceremonies of the fair at the Missoula County Fairgrounds were part of First Nations Family Day, and the flags will now be a permanent part of the new historic plaza.
"We are so honored and humbled to take part in this," said Dana Kingfisher, the tobacco prevention coordinator at the All Nations Health Center in Missoula.
Arlene Adams, an elder for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, delivered a prayer after the flags were raised.
County commissioners Dave Strohmaier, Josh Slotnick and Juanita Vero also delivered speeches.
"We are in the midst, in this very place, of the traditional homelands of the Salish and Kalispel people," Strohmaier said. "But this has also been a gathering spot for generations of people, Native peoples, across this state and across this region. And it will be going forward in the future."
Strohmaier noted that he and his fellow commissioners are "grateful" that they have a good working relationship with tribal governments.
"And so it's with a great deal of pride and respect and gladness that we are here today to dedicate the flags ...," he said.
A Native American dance demonstration in the afternoon drew a huge crowd, according to fairgrounds director Emily Brock.
"The Native dancers are amazing," she said.
The fairgrounds has unveiled some major renovations this year and Brock said she's been getting good feedback so far. The fair also has many new initiatives this year, including a policy that allows people to walk around with beer instead of being confined to the beer gardens.
"It's a whole new fair and a whole new fairgrounds," she said.
Wednesday's schedule also included a video tribute and fundraiser for the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
Skye McGinty, the executive director of the All Nations Health Center, was on hand to help with the ceremony. She's an enrolled member of the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe in Montana.
"To take that Little Shell flag and raise it to the top of the pole was a special treat for me this morning, so deep gratitude to everybody involved with coordinating this event," she said. "And thanks to the fairgrounds for allowing us this great offer of permanently installing our sovereign tribal nations here in Montana."
The fair was lively by noon on Wednesday after being open for only one hour. All sorts of food vendors, serving everything from Syrian flatbreads to pizza to Indian tacos, drew long lines.
Bruce Running Crane, a member of the Blackfeet Tribe in Browning, was one of the military veterans who helped raise the flags. He served as a sniper in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1986 to 1990.
"Native Americans are the highest per-capita population in the U.S. to serve in the military," he said. "We're proud of that."
The First Nations Family Day will be a tradition at the Western Montana Fair going forward.
"We're happy that this is going to happen every year from now on," Running Crane said.
For more information on the fair, including maps, schedules and parking information, visit online at missoulafairgrounds.com.