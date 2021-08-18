Western Montana Fair smashes attendance, alcohol and concessions records

The statistics are in and the 2021 Western Montana Fair smashed previous attendance and revenue records.
The event, held Aug. 11-15 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds, saw about 93,000 visitors this year, an increase of 17% from 2019. Most fair events were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“It was a record year all around,” said fairgrounds director Emily Brock. “It’s been happening to fairs all over the country. It’s outdoors, people feel safe and they miss each other. Folks want to come together and the weather cooperated.”
With the workforce shortage that’s affecting the entire country, some of her staff worked several 15-hour days in a row, she said.
“I’m really proud of my team,” she said. “They really pulled off a minor miracle. They were kind to visitors and residents and they were always there with a helping hand and a smile.”
The carnival saw $500,000 in revenue for the first time ever and also recorded its first $100,000 day, she said.
Alcohol sales increased 46% over 2019 to a record high of $62,301 in revenue to the fair, which doesn’t include the portion of revenue that goes to the vendors. Brock said they removed the beer garden fences this year due to the pandemic. She noted that other fairs that have done the same thing also saw increased alcohol sales.
Still, she noted, she checked with the Missoula Police Department and no minors were cited for alcohol possession at the fair.
The food concessions grossed $619,117 this year, which is a 22% increase over 2019.
“Most of that goes to nonprofits in the community,” Brock said. “The carnival didn’t bring its own concessions this year so along with that fact, we had record turnout.”
She got a lot of good feedback about the new two plazas and other facility upgrades at the fairgrounds.
“People were really excited about the new grounds and the cleanliness of it,” she said. “People like how there’s so much grass and so much space and great spaces to linger and eat fair food.”
The only problem is that the livestock center has to be located in the ice rink, Brock said, but there are plans to build a new livestock center and a new ice rink in the future.
The ticketed events at the rodeo grounds saw an increase of 27% in attendance over 2019, with sellout crowds almost every night.
The 4-H/Future Farmers of America livestock auction brought in higher prices than years past, according to Billie Ayers, the fair’s events and operations manager.
“With space nearing capacity, our focus in 2022 will be on the quality of the events offered,” Ayers added. “We know not to chase these numbers, but we are enjoying every bit of the moment."