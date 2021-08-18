Western Montana Fair smashes attendance, alcohol and concessions records

Still, she noted, she checked with the Missoula Police Department and no minors were cited for alcohol possession at the fair.

The food concessions grossed $619,117 this year, which is a 22% increase over 2019.

“Most of that goes to nonprofits in the community,” Brock said. “The carnival didn’t bring its own concessions this year so along with that fact, we had record turnout.”

She got a lot of good feedback about the new two plazas and other facility upgrades at the fairgrounds.

“People were really excited about the new grounds and the cleanliness of it,” she said. “People like how there’s so much grass and so much space and great spaces to linger and eat fair food.”

The only problem is that the livestock center has to be located in the ice rink, Brock said, but there are plans to build a new livestock center and a new ice rink in the future.

The ticketed events at the rodeo grounds saw an increase of 27% in attendance over 2019, with sellout crowds almost every night.

The 4-H/Future Farmers of America livestock auction brought in higher prices than years past, according to Billie Ayers, the fair’s events and operations manager.