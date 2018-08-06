The MADE Fair Marketplace may be new to the Western Montana Fair this year, but the artisans' wares it features are similar to what fair attendees would have seen in the Commercial Building when the fair began in 1879, said Tom Aldrich, production manager for the Missoula County Fairgrounds.
Organizer Carol Lynn Lapotka said that while she's excited to bring back handmade goods into the Commercial Building, a six-day fair is not something she and HandMADE Montana co-organizer Courtney Blazon have attempted before.
“There is no way to know exactly how it will go,” Blazon, who like Lapotka is a Missoula artist, said Monday as she prepared for the fair's opening Tuesday evening.
The MADE Fairs typically only last a day or two. Lapotka said scheduling was one of the biggest challenges in putting together the marketplace. For many artists, she said, creating and selling their wares is not their full time job, but instead a side hustle. Most of them can’t take six days off work in order to staff their booth, she said.
Lapotka said fair officials approached HandMADE Montana in December about the idea of bringing the MADE Fair to the Western Montana Fair.
Blazon said she is excited to welcome nonprofits, artists, a make-and-take booth and artists-in-residence into the historic building. The marketplace has embraced the fair by incorporating livestock and carnival themes into their wares and decor for the Commercial Building, she said.
The two organizers even put together a carnival-themed playlist for Tuesday's opening night to welcome visitors to the MADE Fair Marketplace.
Artists for the marketplace were chosen through a juried process with the goal of having a diverse array of goods that fit the event’s audience, Lapotka said.
“It’s not your typical craft show,” she said. Lapotka said items that are functional, wearable, affordable and unique are the most successful with customers.
Each day Lapotka will award a Best of Show using quality of work and booth setup as her main criteria. The winner will receive a handmade ribbon.
The artist-in-residence booths will rotate each day to give fair visitors a chance to see an artist at work and ask about their creative process, Blazon said.
The make and take booth will also rotate every day and Blazon said the goal of the booth is to engage the public and offer kids a hands-on activity. On Tuesday, Lavender Lori will distill lavender essential oils. On Wednesday and Thursday, fairgoers will have to opportunity to dye silk scarves with the help of the Silk Painters Guild of Montana. On Sunday,Erin Johnson will use repurposed materials to make animal keychains, and Home ReSource will help kids create a 3D object.
Rolf Tandberg, who has been attending the Western Montana Fair for almost 70 years, said the MADE Fair coming to the fair is the biggest change he’s seen in the Commercial Building. Tandberg said he has watched over the Commercial Building for nearly 20 years as a member of the Missoula Exchange Club, a local service organization.
For those 20 years, and as long as he can remember before that, he said the building has been occupied by the same people year after year who were advertising their business.
“Most of the stuff sold in here came in a cheap cardboard boxes from China,” Tandberg said. In the past decades, he said, artists were few and far between.
Aldrich said the complaints from fairgoers about the commercialization of the fair is one of the reasons fair organizers wanted to go back to what the fair looked like nearly a century and a half ago.
“This building used to be home to community canning nights,” Aldrich said of the Commercial Building.
It is important the Western Montana Fair continues to serve its community by having something for everyone as it is the “original Missoula summer event,” Aldrich said.
The Commercial and Culinary Building will be getting a face lift after the closing of this year’s fair, said fairgrounds director Emily Brock. The full renovation is expected to be complete before the 2019 Western Montana Fair, Brock said. The Commercial Building renovation will make it safer and prettier, Aldrich said, and will include the installation of an elevator that will allow easy access to the building’s second floor.
During this year’s fair, Aldrich said, a lift will be available to give access to the Commercial Building’s second floor for those who are unable to use the stairs.