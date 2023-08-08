Get ready for some people watching, bingo, bull riding, corn dogs, live music, motorcycle racing and neon lights. And take in one last memory of the old grandstands.

The Western Montana Fair kicked off at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

With somewhere between 100,000 and 140,000 people expected to visit the event and beautiful weather in the forecast, Missoula's going to be a rowdy place this week.

"Things are really buzzing," said Billie Ayers, the fairgrounds events and operations manager. "The last two years have had record-breaking attendance, and we already have 1,000 more exhibits entered this year."

Ayers said there have been some additions for this year's fair. There'll be two bingo parlors, a new video arcade and two covered plazas for dancing, demonstrations and storytelling. There'll be more than 30 food vendors, and much of the proceeds from the deep-fried meatballs and Indian tacos go to local nonprofits.

There'll be live music and arena events every evening, including rodeo and bull riding.

The fair is free for everyone to attend, but parking is $7 and only cash is accepted. Ayers said she encourages everyone to carpool, bike, walk, bus or ride-share.

Mountain Line drops off multiple times a day, and maps and other guidelines, along with a schedule of events, can be found at westernmontanafair.com.

Arena upgrades

This is the last year for the grandstands at the arena. Built in 1954, they're set to be replaced after almost 70 years in service.

Recently, Missoula Concrete Construction, a local business owned by the Bauer family, donated $750,000 of pre-cast concrete for the new grandstands. They'll honor their longtime employee Dale Clouse with the donation and the new grandstands will be in the Clouse-Bauer Arena.

Dale Clouse serves on the Missoula Fairgrounds Foundation and he and his father, Harvey Clouse, served as Western Montana Fair superintendents for 40 years combined.

Recently, the Missoula County commissioners voted to approve the new name for the arena.

"Dale really facilitated the ask and the donation," explained Emily Brock, the county's director of economic and land development. "I think the Bauer family was so generous because of how loyal Dale has been to them over the years and because they really see how much the fairgrounds have improved over the past five years."

The donation will cover about a third of the cost of the arena renovation, with another third coming from private fundraising and another third coming from revenue from events at the arena.

Demolition of the existing grandstands begins this fall, and Brock said the goal is to have the new arena ready for next summer's fair.

The seating capacity will still be about the same at 3,000, but Brock said the new grandstands will be safer, more durable and cleaner. There'll be more shade as well, she said.

"The existing grandstands are beyond their useful life," she said. "We have a structural engineer come every year to verify they're safe to use. We were told this is the last year they could be used."