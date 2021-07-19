Western Montana fire crews brace for 'red flag' warning

Although Missoula saw a couple of short sprinkles of rain on Monday, local air quality specialists don’t anticipate much change in terms of smoke in the valley in the coming days.
A chance of thunderstorms prompted the National Weather Service to place Missoula and surrounding areas under a 'red flag' warning Monday until 9 p.m.
A red flag warning means warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds, producing an increased risk of fire danger, according to the weather service.
Western Montana experienced an inversion this weekend that was expected to break Monday afternoon, pulling monsoonal moisture to the north. This does not mean that the region will experience heavy rains, but rather heavy lightning, gusty winds and some precipitation.
“It’s the classic monsoon’s rebellious, angry sibling coming to town to express itself and generally terrorize the locals,” said Sarah Coefield, Missoula's air quality specialist, in her Monday report.
The air quality remained unhealthy Monday for sensitive groups, such as people with heart or lung disease, children and elderly.
While the wind may help steer some smoke away from the valleys into Tuesday, fires to the south and west of Missoula should continue to see significant activity.
The four fires comprising the Granite Pass Complex west of Missoula have burned a combined 1,702 acres with 0% containment, according to a news release. At 1,407 acres, the BM Hill fire is the largest of those four fires. Crews responding to the Lolo Creek blaze, which is 127 acres in size, are focused on preventing it from crossing U.S. Highway 12.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning from the Idaho border to Lolo Hot Springs.
Two fires are currently ripping through the West Lolo Complex — the Deep Lookout Mountain fire in the Superior Ranger District and the Thorne Creek fire in the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District.
The Thorne Creek fire grew to 1,690 acres over the weekend. The fire is still being managed as a full suppression fire, but given its location in steep terrain it poses an extreme risk to firefighter safety. Lolo National Forest officials did not indicate how much of the fire is considered contained in Monday’s update.
The smaller Deep Lookout Mountain Fire grew to 365 acres over the weekend and is reportedly 43% contained. Minimal fire behavior was expected for Monday, however strong winds of 35 to 50 mph associated with the red flag warning could push out smoke that previously shaded the fire area.
The Burnt Peak fire grew to 1,977 acres and firefighters have successfully contained 13% of the fire’s perimeter on its southeast corner near Keeler/Rattle Creek Road.
“Firefighting resources are still being shared between multiple local fires, as numerous large fires across the west are competing for personnel, equipment and support,” said a Kootenai National Forest fire update.
Once the inversion in western Montana began to dissipate, fire activity increased on the fire’s western edge. Extreme fire danger and dry vegetation combined with the weather associated with the red flag warning could lead to rapid fire growth to existing fires in the region, or create new ones.
The Northern Rockies area is the highest priority for support across the nation due to multiple new large fires and the historic number of incident management teams assigned.