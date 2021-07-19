Western Montana fire crews brace for 'red flag' warning

The four fires comprising the Granite Pass Complex west of Missoula have burned a combined 1,702 acres with 0% containment, according to a news release. At 1,407 acres, the BM Hill fire is the largest of those four fires. Crews responding to the Lolo Creek blaze, which is 127 acres in size, are focused on preventing it from crossing U.S. Highway 12.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning from the Idaho border to Lolo Hot Springs.

Two fires are currently ripping through the West Lolo Complex — the Deep Lookout Mountain fire in the Superior Ranger District and the Thorne Creek fire in the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District.

The Thorne Creek fire grew to 1,690 acres over the weekend. The fire is still being managed as a full suppression fire, but given its location in steep terrain it poses an extreme risk to firefighter safety. Lolo National Forest officials did not indicate how much of the fire is considered contained in Monday’s update.

The smaller Deep Lookout Mountain Fire grew to 365 acres over the weekend and is reportedly 43% contained. Minimal fire behavior was expected for Monday, however strong winds of 35 to 50 mph associated with the red flag warning could push out smoke that previously shaded the fire area.