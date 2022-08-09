Western Montana fires gradually grow

Wildfires in or near western Montana continued to gradually expand Monday, although some have seen little change in recent days.

Elmo 2 fire

The Elmo 2 fire on the west side of Flathead Lake experienced almost no growth Monday as containment increased to 61%. In an update Tuesday, Northern Rockies Team, the incident management team overseeing the blaze, stated that the fire grew by just 4 acres from Monday morning. Firefighters expanded containment lines to the fire's east — between the fire and subdivisions of homes west of Dayton and to the south of Lake Mary Ronan Road — and along the southern shore of Lake Mary Ronan itself, which the fire reached late last week. Tuesday was expected to be the most active fire behavior day this week.

Full containment of the fire, which started July 29 and burned eight structures including at least four homes, was expected for around noon Aug. 20. On Tuesday, 608 personnel were assigned to the fire, including 13 hand crews and 19 engine crews.

Indian Ridge fire

The Indian Ridge fire expanded to about 2,400 acres on Tuesday as strong northwest winds pushed it across Indian Creek and up the slope of Beaver Jack Mountain. The fire is 30 miles southwest of Darby in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness, about 2.55 miles east of the Indian Creek Campground and Paradise Road in Idaho and upstream from the campground on a south-facing mountainside to the north of Indian Creek. The fire is about 7 miles west of the Idaho-Montana state line at the southern end of the Bitterroot Mountains.

Fire activity is expected to increase further. Smoke will be visible, and could degrade air quality, in the southern Bitterroot Valley, particular around Darby and Sula.

The fire was started by lightning on July 7, according to the Bitterroot National Forest. The forest first announced the fire on Facebook on Aug. 5, stating at the time that it was about 20 acres after active burning Aug. 4. On Monday, the forest stated that the fire is not threatening any structures or infrastructure, and no closures are in place.

"Due to the combination of no immediate identified values at risk near this fire and very steep, rugged terrain making access for firefighters difficult," the forest stated, "fire managers are utilizing a combination of a point protection strategy and indirect fireline tactics to prevent any critical wilderness infrastructure from being negatively impacted by the fire."

Hog Trough fire

The lightning-caused Hog Trough fire about 18 miles southeast of Hamilton was 824 acres by early Tuesday, an increase of 26 acres from a day prior. Containment increased from 41% to 44%. Fire activity could increase this week as afternoon thunderstorms bring lightning and gusty winds to the area.

The fire, which ignited July 17, is not threatening any structures and is in extremely rugged and remote terrain within and near a variety of overlapping burn scars dating back at least 22 years. Northern Rockies Team 5 plans to make water drops on the fire via helicopter and ground crews are thinning fuels and constructing containment lines around the fire. Crews are currently working to construct containment lines and fuel breaks along the Skalkaho Rye Road (Forest Service Road 75), Forest Service Road 711 and trail 77. Those roads and trails are closed, but Skalkaho Highway and Pass remain open. Aircraft are monitoring fire growth to the north, toward Skalkaho Highway.

On Tuesday, 420 personnel were assigned to the fire, including six hand crews and four engine crews.

Moose fire

The Moose fire near North Fork, Idaho, grew to 72,710 acres by Tuesday morning and was 21% contained, up from 68,771 acres and 16% contained the day before. According to Great Basin Team 1, both acreage and containment increased because "many small fingers and islands within the fire perimeter were incorporated into the acreage calculation, which reduced the length of the fire perimeter by 54 miles. So, while the length of containment line did not increase yesterday, the percent containment increased due to the reduction in overall perimeter length."

For the first time since the fire ignited on July 17, the Salmon River Road is fully open to traffic without a pilot car system. The main Salmon River is reopened to rafters in the area. Previously, the road was open only to local residents, outfitters and recreational river users with permits for the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. The Bureau of Land Management's Morgan Bar Campground is closed for aerial firefighting operations. An evacuation order for residents along U.S. Highway 93 between Tower Creek and North Fork has been lifted.

On Tuesday, 1,340 personnel were assigned to the fire, including 37 hand crews and 65 engine crews, and aided by 10 helicopters.

Redhorn fire

In the Mission Mountains north of Missoula, the lightning-caused Redhorn fire grew to 483 acres by Tuesday morning, up from 398 acres the day before. On Tuesday, 120 personnel were assigned to the blaze, aided by aircraft dropping water and fire retardant. Firefighters are working to construct a fuel break from McDonald Lake west along road M-3000, as well as above a canal in the area, to stop the fire from spreading downslope to the west toward structures. The fire, discovered Aug. 1, is about 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius and just south of McDonald Lake on the west side of McDonald Peak, in the Tribal Mission Mountain Wilderness. The fire is in a grizzly bear management zone that is closed to recreation annually from July 15 to Oct. 1.