Missoulians awoke Monday to a scene reminiscent of last September, when for a couple weeks smoke from around the West choked the air and turned the sun red.

Except this time it was only late July, with two months of fire season left. And this time, the smoke came primarily from a swath of fires burning locally in western Montana and Idaho, one of which burned in Libby's notorious Asbestos Forest. Another closed the main fork of the Salmon River. Many of those fires were sparked by lightning as storms passed over northwest Montana Sunday. Some quickly exploded to hundreds or, in some cases, thousands of acres within a few hours. Meanwhile, Sunday's 4-acre fire in a Lolo residential area smoked out Lolo as it burned through mobile homes, campers, sheds and vehicles. According to fire investigators, it was human-caused, but an accident.

Other fires that started before Sunday saw significant growth, powered by the same winds and dry conditions that provided conditions ripe for the new starts. Those included Seeley's Colt fire, Arlee's Big Knife fire, Hamilton's Bowles Creek fire, and the Hayden and Elkhorn fires south and west of Salmon, Idaho, respectively.

One fire that didn't see much growth but prompted a particularly aggressive response was the Tub Gulch fire just northeast of Libby. The fire, which ignited Sunday, was only about 2 acres as of Monday night — but it was burning in the so-called Asbestos Forest around the former Libby vermiculite mine, known as Operable Unit 3 of the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site. The forest is laden with deadly asbestos — in the soil, in the duff, even in the trees — left there by the same mining operations that killed hundreds and sickened thousands in Libby.

A 2012 study suggested that an average of 90% of the asbestos in the toxic forest would remain behind in ash if the forest were to burn, meaning that only about 10% would be carried elsewhere in smoke. But no amount of asbestos exposure is safe for humans. And some of the few specialized firefighters trained and equipped to fight fire in the Asbestos Forest worry that the laboratory tests used in the study underestimate the amount of asbestos that could be spread by an intensely burning wildfire — the type becoming more common as drought and hot temperatures intensify across the region over time.

"The amount of organic material, period, that’s liberated from a large fire is extraordinary," Don Whittemore, incident commander on a 71-acre fire just outside OU3, told Columbia Insight in 2021. "Now, throw into that a cancer-causing material. To me, that’s really, really scary."

As of Monday night, according to the Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency, the fire was surrounded by hand-dug fire line and water hose laid by the 20-or-so firefighters trained to work in OU3, who wear special respirators and must undergo a multi-hour decontamination process after each day's work. The Lincoln County Asbestos Resource Program set up air monitoring stations in Libby and the surrounding area, but results of asbestos concentrations will take a few days to process, the agency stated.

Triple L fire

Other fires in less infamous places caused more immediate damage. Missoula Rural Fire Chief Chris Newman said that Sunday's Triple L fire near the 12000 block of Triple L Lane in Lolo burned one mobile home and damaged another. Four shops and garages were lost, along with 12 outbuildings and sheds and 11 vehicles (including RVs) that were totaled or damaged by the fire.

The Missoula City Fire Department, Florence Rural Fire District, East Missoula Rural Fire District, U.S. Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation deployed resources to help battle the Triple L fire. A Neptune BAe-146 large air tanker made several retardant drops along the northeast side of the fire while helicopters ferried buckets of water to the open flames between Triple L Lane and Austin Drive, between Mormon Creek Drive and Highway 12.

The fire was contained a few hours later. It burned about 20 acres. Three people were treated for smoke inhalation and a firefighter injured his knee on scene, according to a news release. An evacuation order was issued and subsequently lifted by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office for residents in close proximity to the burn.

Heavy wind on Sunday evening affected the fire’s movement and severity, Newman said. He said the cause of the fire was unknown as of Monday afternoon, but rural fire officials and Forest Service agents were investigating the cause.

Flathead fires

Also Sunday, three new fires on the Flathead Reservation started and went big, powered by strong winds. The Communication Butte fire north of Dixon burned 1,500 acres of timber and grass as of Tuesday morning, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. It jumped the Flathead River late Monday night into Tuesday. The National Bison Range was temporarily closed because of the fire but reopened Monday.

Farther north, the Middle Ridge fire between Hot Springs on the west and Ronan on the east exploded to about 11,000 acres by Tuesday morning after starting Sunday. The fire was most active on its north side, and the south end had been secured around Little Bitterroot Road, according to the Division of Fire.

To the northwest of Middle Ridge, the Niarada fire had burned more than 5,000 acres about 11 miles west of Elmo by Tuesday morning, according to the Division of Fire. That fire, which also started Sunday, closed Highway 28 as it ran primarily northeast, toward last year's Elmo fire burn scar. The highway was open with speed restrictions and possible intermittent stops on Tuesday. Immediately west of that fire and the highway, the Mill Pocket fire had burned about 600 acres.

The Big Knife fire southeast of Arlee exploded Sunday from around 700 acres to what officials estimated that night to be about 3,000 acres. The extreme burning sent a massive plume of smoke skyward that loomed over Missoula, 22 miles to the south. A Division of Fire update Tuesday downsized the fire's size to about 2,000 acres. More than 100 personnel were working the fire. Containment line on the blaze's western side, nearest private property, was "holding well." A national-level Complex Incident Management Team was set to take command of the fire Wednesday, the Division of Fire stated.

Swan and Mission fires

Mountains east of the Flathead were also hard-hit by weekend fire starts. The Ridge fire just southeast of Martin City had burned 50 acres just north of the South Fork Flathead River by Tuesday morning. The Kah Mountain and Sullivan fires, located near Branch Creek and Sullivan Creek on the east slope of the Swan Range between the southern ends of Swan Lake and Hungry Horse Reservoir, burned 119 and 10 acres respectively. The Bruce fire, burning just southeast of those two fires and in the upper Stony Creek drainage, torched 192 acres by Tuesday morning. The Woodward Incident, burning on the east side of the Missions just east of Finley Point, burned just over 7 acres just west of the intersection of Fatty Creek Road and Highway 83.

Colt fire

The Colt fire northwest of Seeley Lake had burned 6,704 acres and was 8% contained by Tuesday morning, with 589 personnel working the fire. The fire has exhibited "prolific spotting," according to fire managers from Northern Rockies Team 1, a CIMT, but relatively mild winds prevented more extreme burning. Firefighters are working to hold the fire west of Forest Road 646 — stopping it short of Rainy Lake and Lake Alva — north of the West Fork Clearwater River and south of Forest Road 906, so it doesn't reach Lindbergh Lake.

Bowles Creek fire

The Bowles Creek fire east of Hamilton and south of Skalkaho Pass, just east of Skalkaho Rye Road, was 2,876 acres Tuesday and 3% contained, burning around old burn scars and in a wilderness study area. Crews totaling 228 personnel Tuesday were continuing to build containment lines around the blaze.

Idaho fires

The Elkhorn fire west of Salmon, and about 40 miles east of Riggins, Idaho, had burned 22,726 acres on both sides of the main Salmon River by Tuesday morning, between where the Middle Fork and South Fork flow into the river. Officials closed the main Salmon River from Corn Creek to Vinegar Creek through at least Wednesday. The fire's cause was under investigation, and a CIMT had been requested to oversee firefighting efforts.

South of Salmon and east of Challis, Idaho, the Hayden fire was 18,085 acres Tuesday morning with firefighting objectives at 47% completion and 701 personnel working the fire under Great Basin Team 7, a CIMT.

Air quality