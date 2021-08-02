Western Montana fires keep growing despite damp days

Rain touched much of western Montana on Sunday and Monday, giving firefighters a brief respite from a week of intense activity.

Between one and two inches of rain fell along the Montana-Idaho border, where the Granite Pass and West Lolo fire complexes have burned a combined 23,300 acres in multiple locations. Incident commanders on those two complexes have teamed up to share personnel and equipment.

The biggest challenge of the bunch remains the Thorne Creek Fire five miles northeast of Thompson Falls, which has covered 17,685 acres. It has 268 people deployed along with three helicopters. Efforts on Sunday concentrated on protecting structures while trying to tie fire lines to the Deep Creek Fire burn scar and prevent spread to the west.

Further south, the Shotgun, Boulder Creek, BM Hill and Lolo Creek fires of the Granite Pass complex have burned a combined 5,739 acres. Of those, the BM Hill dominates at 4,882 acres about a mile north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. Both it and the Lolo Creek Fire (165 acres) are very close to U.S. Highway 12. The highway is usually open, but motorists should be prepared for smoky conditions, firefighting equipment using the road and sudden closures as fire behavior warrants.