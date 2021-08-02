Western Montana fires keep growing despite damp days

Rain touched much of western Montana on Sunday and Monday, giving firefighters a brief respite from a week of intense activity.
Between one and two inches of rain fell along the Montana-Idaho border, where the Granite Pass and West Lolo fire complexes have burned a combined 23,300 acres in multiple locations. Incident commanders on those two complexes have teamed up to share personnel and equipment.
The biggest challenge of the bunch remains the Thorne Creek Fire five miles northeast of Thompson Falls, which has covered 17,685 acres. It has 268 people deployed along with three helicopters. Efforts on Sunday concentrated on protecting structures while trying to tie fire lines to the Deep Creek Fire burn scar and prevent spread to the west.
Further south, the Shotgun, Boulder Creek, BM Hill and Lolo Creek fires of the Granite Pass complex have burned a combined 5,739 acres. Of those, the BM Hill dominates at 4,882 acres about a mile north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. Both it and the Lolo Creek Fire (165 acres) are very close to U.S. Highway 12. The highway is usually open, but motorists should be prepared for smoky conditions, firefighting equipment using the road and sudden closures as fire behavior warrants.
All private timberland in western Montana has been closed to public access and recreation as of Monday. That includes properties belonging to Green Diamond Resource Co., SPP Montana, Flathead Ridge Ranch, MKH Montana, and F.H. Stoltze Land and Lumber Co. The restrictions include cutting firewood, using nonmotorized travel and walking in. The closures remain in effect until fire hazards recede. The closures affect about 600,000 acres.
Boulder 2700 Fire
After a near-containment on Saturday afternoon, the Boulder 2700 fire 8 miles east of Polson exploded ahead of downslope winds to cover 1,134 acres by Sunday. The overnight run destroyed an estimated 15 homes and five outbuildings along Highway 35 between Finley Point and Yellow Bay.
On Monday morning, a Northern Rockies Type II incident command team took over management of the fire. Growth was hampered by almost a tenth of an inch of rain falling Sunday evening, with most burning taking place in the foothills of the Mission Mountains to the east of the highway corridor.
The Finley Point area and all residences between mile markers 6 and 13 have been evacuated and the area is closed to the public. Highway 35 is blocked from Polson at the south to Blue Bay on the north.
Burnt Peak, South Yaak
The South Yaak Fire near Troy nearly doubled in size over the weekend to 9,290 acres. Firefighters took advantage of the wet weather on Sunday to chase spot fires while reinforcing their lines along the Kootenai National Forest boundary of the 17 Mile Creek area.
The Burnt Peak fire grew only slightly to 3,305 acres and is nearly half-contained. Crews used heavy equipment to build indirect fire lines along Copper Mountain Road on Monday. Work on the fire’s northwest side had to be halted due to bad terrain and unfavorable weather.
Goat Fire
Rain showers and humidity helped firefighters restrain the Goat Fire 11 miles northeast of Philipsburg. It has burned 212 acres. The Flint Mountains area containing the fire has been closed to general public access, and firefighters have had to pause activity to escort trespassers out of the operation zone.
Hay Creek Fire
The west flank of the Hay Creek fire remained most active over the weekend, as the blaze 4 miles west of Polebridge grew to 2,265 acres on Monday.
Firefighters also had to contend with a new start, the Gun Range Fire, along the North Fork Road north of Columbia Falls. No acreage has been mapped for that fire as of Monday, but crews and aircraft from the Hay Creek incident command were deployed to assess it.
Glacier National Park has issued an evacuation warning for the North Fork area of the park north of Logging Creek, while the Flathead County Sheriff has issued evacuation warnings for all residences east and west of the North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms north to Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge.
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation has updated its online fire map to include a dashboard of information on all active wildfires as well as more detailed information on fires greater than 100 acres, including size, percent contained, and fire cause. It also includes information on the total number of fires and acres burned in Montana this calendar year.
As of Monday afternoon, Montana has reported 88 active fires, with 13 starts in the last 24 hours. There have been 1,794 fires this year, with more than 468,158 acres burned to date this year.
The new dashboard can be accessed at mtfireinfo.org