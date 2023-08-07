Weekend rain and cool temperatures delivered mixed fortunes to western Montana and central Idaho wildfires: The rain dampened some blazes, failed to wet others, and in Idaho created landslides in a burn scar that stranded rafters on the Salmon River.

The Niarada fire sparked by lightning July 30 was 18,366 acres and 7% contained on Monday morning. Some weekend precipitation tempered fire activity over the weekend as the fire’s southeast front burns toward Marion Lane and Loon Lake south of Elmo. Northern Rockies Team 3, a national-level complex incident management team, took command of the fire Wednesday. The team is also overseeing the 2,135-acre lightning-caused Mill Pocket fire immediately west of the Niarada fire. Light precipitation and cool temperatures through the middle of the week were expected to reduce fire spread, according to an update Monday, but drier, warmer conditions toward the weekend could foment an increase in fire activity.

Gravel Pit fire

Meanwhile, 25 miles southeast of Libby along Highway 2 just west of Loon Lake, the Gravel Pit fire had scorched 304 acres by Sunday near where Silver Butte Road meets the highway. An evacuation order was issued for areas along Highway 2 near the fire, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and residents in that area were notified. The human-caused fire was 0% contained Sunday, as rain led to moderate fire activity but minimal overall growth.

East Fork fire

Farther north, about 12 miles south of Trego, the East Fork fire grew to 1,247 acres by Sunday evening. The fire, started by lightning July 30, didn’t get the rains that wetted the rest of western Montana and burned actively over the weekend with growth in all directions, but primarily to the east. The fire exhibited aggressive runs Saturday driven by wind and dense fuels, but it was not threatening any structures as of Sunday evening. The fire is burning mostly in the Kootenai National Forest, with a small portion in the Flathead National Forest.

Ridge fire

The Ridge fire just southeast of Hungry Horse and Martin City had burned 2,773 acres just north of the South Fork of the Flathead River by Monday morning, up from 50 acres less than a week ago. The fire, yet another sparked by lightning July 30, burned actively over the weekend with the most intense burning on the south and east sides. It is primarily spreading north toward Hungry Horse Mountain in steep terrain littered with dead and downed timber. According to an update Monday, fire managers’ primary goal is to keep the blaze east of private property around Hungry Horse, Martin City and Coram. The blaze was 0% contained Monday.

As of Monday, East Side Road (No. 38) was closed to Desert Mountain Road (Forest Road 497). West Side South Fork Road (No. 895) was closed to public travel past the Lid Creek Campground. Officials planned to close the West Side South Fork Road starting at Hungry Horse Dam on Tuesday.

Big Knife fire

The Big Knife fire just southeast of Arlee, about 22 miles north of Missoula, saw only moderate burning and growth over the weekend, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The fire was 4,864 acres and 5% contained Monday morning. A pre-evacuation warning remained in place Monday morning for the areas at the base of the mountain on the fire’s west side, including the areas accessed by Francis, Jocko Canyon Canal and Jocko Canyon roads. More active fire behavior was expected later this week as dry, warm conditions return to the area. The fire was sparked by lightning July 24.

Colt fire

Containment on the Colt fire 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake increased to 25% by Monday morning, with containment lines bounding the blaze’s east side, keeping it from Rainy Lake and Lake Alva. At the south end of that line, crews were extending line westward along the fire’s south end, up the West Fork Clearwater River. To the north, crews were extending containment line westward toward Colt Lake. The fire has burned 7,179 acres since it was caused by lightning July 17. About 0.8 inches of rain dampened fire activity Sunday, and crews worked over the weekend to address hot spots on the fire’s eastern side — although rainfall did hinder access to some locations, officials stated in an update Monday. Drier conditions later this week were expected to increase fire activity.

An evacuation order for areas along Highway 83 immediately east of the fire was lifted.

Landslides

Significant rainfall Saturday caused multiple rock- and landslides along the main Salmon River and other nearby areas in the burn scar of last year’s Moose fire northwest of Salmon, Idaho. According to the Salmon-Challis National Forest, a landslide impacted the Salmon River Road between Pine Creek and Panther Creek. The road was also impacted by large boulders that tumbled into the travel lane between Indianola Guard Station and the Spring Creek Campground near Shoup. Also, Panther Creek was blocked by a landslide near Beaver Creek.

Salmon River Road runs from Highway 93 at North Fork, Idaho, on the east to Corn Creek on the west, just downstream of where the Middle Fork Salmon River meets the main Salmon River. It is the primary egress route for rafters coming off the Middle Fork. It’s also the main route down the main Salmon for rafters launching into the wilderness at Corn Creek. Panther Creek Road, which intersects Salmon River Road from the south roughly halfway between North Fork and Corn Creek, is the primary alternate route when the Salmon River Road is closed.

The landslides left rafters coming off the Middle Fork stranded until both roads were reopened Sunday evening. But the Forest Service still cautioned travelers on Salmon River Road not to stop between Spring Creek and Panther Creek because of an ongoing risk of landslides.