Missoula area Stage II restrictions

A list of agencies and counties where Stage II restrictions will be enforced on Friday, Aug. 10. Individual orders will be released to the public in the coming days. More counties may follow.

* Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes

* Bitterroot National Forest (except in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness in Idaho)

* Lolo National Forest (except in the Scapegoat Wilderness)

* Montana DNRC - State and Private classified forest land in Missoula, Ravalli, Mineral and Sanders Counties

* Montana FWP Fishing Access Sites, State Parks, and Wildlife Management Areas in Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders Counties

* Sanders County private land outside of city limits.

* Missoula County private land outside of the Missoula city limits

* Missoula City open space and conservation land within the city limits