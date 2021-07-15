Western Montana moves to Stage II fire rules

Much of western Montana will expand fire restrictions as hot, dry, windy weather continued to turn the surrounding forests into tinderboxes Thursday.
Missoula County will impose its Stage II rules starting Saturday. That means no campfires or other open fires on all public and private land; no smoking except within an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation site; Hoot Owl restrictions from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. on operation of lawn mowers, chainsaws or other internal combustion engine equipment, welding or other torch equipment, or use of explosives.
Operating motor vehicles off designated roads and trails except for official authorized business is also prohibited.
“With the recent spate of wildfire starts in and around the Missoula Valley, coupled with regional weather patterns and fire conditions deteriorating daily, we feel that in the best interest of public safety this move to Stage II restrictions is warranted,” Missoula Fire Chief Jeff Brandt said on Thursday. “If conditions persist, we may consider closures of certain areas.”
The restrictions affect Missoula city conservation lands such as Mount Jumbo, Mount Sentinel, the Kim Williams Trail, Greenough Park, the Tower Street Conservation Area and Mount Dean Stone.
All Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks campsites, parks and fishing access sites also follow the Stage II restrictions except at Wayfarers State Park, West Shore State Park and Whitefish Lake State Park, where Stage I limits are enforced.
Stage I restrictions take effect Saturday for the Flathead National Forest, Glacier National Park, state public lands and open spaces in Flathead County. Under Stage I, campfires are only permitted in developed recreation areas within concrete or metal fire rings (rock rings are not allowed). Smoking is only allowed in an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation site.
Farther north, Stage II restrictions also take effect on Friday for Lincoln County and on Saturday for public lands across the Kootenai National Forest and state conservation lands in Sanders and Lake County.
Many private landowners that allow some public activity have also banned fires. They include Green Diamond Resource Co. lands in Lincoln, Sanders and Flathead counties; Stimson Private Timber Co., F.H. Stoltze Land and Lumber Co., and Southern Pine Plantation in Lincoln, Sanders and Flathead counties.
For the latest information on fire conditions and restrictions across Montana, visit mtfireinfo.org.
Most of the big fires sending smoke into Missoula’s airshed are in Idaho. Firefighters there prepared for increased thunderstorm activity on Thursday evening across the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, which has also imposed Stage II restrictions.
The largest complex is the Dixie-Jumbo Fire, currently burning more than 20,000 acres about 40 miles southeast of Grangeville, Idaho. The Johnson Creek Fire 4.5 miles north of Elk River, Idaho has burned about 640 acres. The Storm Creek Fire southeast of Powell Ranger Station has burned about 1,800 acres in remote backcountry.
Closer to Montana, the Granite Pass Complex around Lolo Pass has increased to about 1,434 acres and continues to threaten the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and Granite Hot Springs. The Lolo National Forest has closed roads and trails between Howard Creek and the visitor center along Highway 12.