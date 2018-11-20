Craigslist is a great place to pick up used furniture, winter coats or perhaps a $3.5 million mom-and-pop ski area in western Montana.
Blacktail Mountain Ski Resort, above the town of Lakeside north of Missoula, has been for sale since early 2017, and eight days ago the owners updated the listing on Craigslist.
For that price, a buyer would get the summit lodge, rental shop, three chairlifts and the tow-rope that access 1,000 acres of Flathead National Forest land. The lodge includes a bar, restaurant, a ski school and great views of Flathead Lake and even Glacier National Park on a clear day. The ski area has 1,400 feet of vertical and the longest run is 1.75 miles.
Arin Lever, Blacktail’s marketing and ticket office manager, said the mountain was founded by Steve Spencer, and the Spencer family is still the managing partner and operates it as an affordable, family-friendly ski area.
“Steve Spencer was the general manager [at the ski area in Whitefish now called Whitefish Mountain Resort] 20 years ago, and he had the vision that Whitefish was going to be a mini-Aspen,” Lever said. “And it’s getting there. He saw a lot of friends getting priced out as it got bigger and bigger. So he wanted to start a family-friendly, retro ski area where everyone could afford it versus just the wealthy — just to be different.”
Lever said they’ve had some interest from potential buyers, but nothing firm.
“We continue to have people be lookie-loos, but a lot of them back out after realizing they need a certain amount of cash flow to operate the ski area,” she said. “People get super-excited about it, but the operating expenses are not in the real estate price tag. We have about five to 10 serious lookers come through and then bail at the very last moment every year.”
Steve Spencer told the Flathead Beacon in 2017 that the ski area was profitable and hosts about 45,000 skiers and snowboarders every year while providing about 100 jobs.
“We don’t have the corporate rules and structure that other places do,” Lever explained. “Someone came in with their 1-year-old baby and asked if they could do a joint pass so she and her husband could take turns skiing while the other watched the baby in the lodge. And we were able to do that and make an off-the-cuff offer that other bigger ski areas couldn’t do."
The Spencer family still operates it on a day-to-day basis, she said, "but after 20-plus years they just want to pass it off to someone who loves it just as much.”
Unlike most ski areas, visitors drive to the top and park before skiing down to the bottom of the chairlifts.
“A lot of people just drive up for the day to get a burger and a beer,” Lever said.
Another ski area closer to Missoula is also for sale, although it hasn’t been operational in years. Marshall Mountain Ski Resort, located on 156 acres in the Rattlesnake Mountains just west of Missoula, is listed for sale at a price of $2.25 million by Dawn Maddux of Engel & Volkers Western Frontier. The ski resort includes a lodge, and borders both Forest Service and Five Valleys Land Trust acreage.
In 2015, it was listed for sale for $2.95 million. The hill operated continuously until 2003 when financial complications forced owners Bruce and Kim Doering to cease ski operations. Since then it has hosted weddings, mountain bike races and other events, but the pink chairlifts remain still.
“It’s still for sale,” Bruce Doering told the Missoulian on Tuesday, and referred inquiries on any further information to the listing online at engelvoelkers.com/en-us/property/marshall-mountain-ski-resort-2176905784.30000_exp/.