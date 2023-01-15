Western Montana students celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Students in kindergarten through grade 12 were invited to enter the annual Lynn Schwanke Youth Art & Essay Contest in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This contest is sponsored by EmpowerMT.

Participants were asked to respond to this quote attributed to King:

"True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice."

The MLK planning committee named this contest after Lynn Schwanke, a longtime educator in Missoula, after she passed in 2020. In 2021 the contest was renamed to reflect her efforts of leading and supporting the contests as well as her dedication to young people.

The winners of this contest will be recognized on Monday, Jan. 16 at the MLK Community Celebration. Awards will be presented, keynote speakers will present and a community social and dinner will follow.

Community celebration festivities will be held at St. Anthony's Parish at 217 Tremont St., and will be streamed live on MCAT from 6-8 p.m. Community social and dinner will follow from 8-9:30 p.m.

Kindergarten through second grade

Imogen Graham; home school

"IT TAKES HEART"

Everyone does not have justice if they are not treated the way they deserve. Calm down, stop fighting and arguing, and think about how you can help each other. It takes heart, work and courage to make a peaceful world for all of us. Our words do not mean anything if we do not do what we say.

Third through fifth grade

First place, essay

William Rolend Bernard-Kearns, Sussex School

"TRUE PEACE"

Everyone is equal, everyone should have the chance to be equal and should live in true peace and justice no matter who you are.

No matter who you are, what you are, what you look like, or what you believe in you are special, everyone is special.

All should be loved and not judged for who they are. People should be judged for not their mistakes but for what they did after them.

Everyone is different but also the same. Everyone is wonderful and deserves to be loved, deserves to be special, deserves to be equal.

That is how we create a better world for everyone, if everyone is treated equally, treated kindly, lovingly, and thoughtfully, then and only then can we have a wonderful world where everyone can live in true peace and justice as equals.

Second place, essay

Clarice Vieira-Marques; Sussex School

"PEACE IS A WILDFIRE"

Peace is kindness

Love

Freedom

not being judged

being able to make your own choices

without anyone criticizing you

for me peace is being able to have fun without getting into fights

or having war

or having any arguments

for me I think peace is not just no tension in the air

It's that there's justice for everyone

even if justice means something that you don't want it to mean

justice is doing what's right

peace is just the same

being kind

Loving

Caring

safe and healthy

I think that everything and everyone should be at peace with one another

No more fights

no more killing

no death

just life

Hope

Prosperity

and kindness for everyone.

Third place, essay

Everett Frank; Sussex School

"CHEERS TO PEACE"

Everybody matters no matter what the color of their skin is, no matter how good they are at reading, writing, and math. This is what matters: how kind they are and what they do to help the earth and other people. How would you feel if people didn't like how you dressed up? I would feel like I didn't matter — but everybody matters. Martin Luther King, Jr. died because people didn't like what he was doing for Black people even though he was doing the right thing. Cheers to justice!!!!

Sixth through eighth grade

First place, essay

Nina Rohd; Sussex School

"DEAR AMERICA"

What does true peace mean to you? Does it mean oppressing people because of a bodily characteristic over which they have no power? No. Does it mean imprisoning people who come to you for help? No. Does it mean fighting over whether it is right to harm someone because of their race, sex, ethnicity, or religion? NO! A person is a person, regardless of what they look like, who they love, or what they believe. America will have true peace when men and women are treated the same. America will have true peace when all races and ethnicities are treated the same. America will have true peace when all sexualities and gender identities are treated the same. So I ask you America, when will you have true peace?

Second place, essay

Cohen Milkus; Sussex School

"SWEPT UNDER THE CARPET"

There can never be

Peace

If there are injustices

Performed by

Either party,

That have not been

Righted.

If these injustices are

Thrown aside,

Covered up, there will be

No justice.

So uncover the problems,

Take them head-on,

March for them,

And you will have peace.

Third place, essay

Keira Kujawa; Sussex School

"BREATHE"

Let freedom rain like the tears of the oppressed and the cries of the oppressor

Let the voice of hope cut through the doubts

How can we call our world peaceful if our spirits are still at war

A drop of blood seeping into our cores

Why do you sit there thinking?

Not standing up, fighting for justice

How do you live in a bubble when there is a heartbeat slowing....

Stopping

A hurricane engulfing us, hate crashing over

Putting up walls of privilege, trapping the suffering

Hold on to me and take a breath

Breathe in

Take a moment

Feel the blood, and tears, from a world trapped in a dark history

Let it pump through you

Giving you

Strength

Power

Hope

Life

Ninth through 12th grade

First place, essay

Kaylie Moe; Hellgate High School

"BUILDING A DAM"

simply building a dam cannot stop water from existing

simply having no violence cannot bring peace

for there is still water building up on the other side

for there is still conflict brewing behind the scenes

there needs to be balance

understanding

resolution

dams do not eliminate water

an absence of violence does not eliminate conflict

there needs to be a drain

there needs to be justice

somewhere the water can go

somewhere the conflict can resolve

to dispel of water you need a drain not a dam

to bring peace you need justice not just an elimination of violence

Second place, essay

Addison McClellan; Hellgate High School

"TRUE PEACE"

True peace is not merely the absence of tension.

It is the presence of justice, clear and fair.

When all are treated equally, with dignity and grace,

we can finally find solace, in a world without hate.

No longer do we fear, for our safety and our rights,

As justice prevails, and wrongs are put to right.

We can live our lives, without constant dread and worry,

In a world where peace reigns, and all are free to flourish.

True peace is not just the absence of hate

But the presence of love and compassion, not just for our own fate

Where everyone is treated with kindness and respect

Where everyone is valued, regardless of race, gender, or sect

True peace is not just the lack of war and strife,

But the absence of inequality and prejudice in our life.

When all are treated with respect, and given a chance to thrive,

We can finally find peace, and live a life that's truly alive.

So let us strive for justice, and make it our goal

To create a world where peace and equality can unfold.

For only then can we truly find, the peace we all seek,

In a world where justice reigns, and all can live in harmony.

Third place, essay

Destiny Ask; Hellgate High School

"PEACE CAN BE DESCRIBED"

Peace can be described best,

As the feeling when all is laid to rest

When there are things that you can no longer ignore,

And finally action is taken and all is accounted for

When something presents itself known as opportunity

And finally you're given the chance to have complete unity

When there finally isn't a reason for riot

And all you can hear is a deep sigh in the relaxing quiet.

Peace and justice are forever intertwined

And together they will forever be bond.