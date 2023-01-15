Western Montana students celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Students in kindergarten through grade 12 were invited to enter the annual Lynn Schwanke Youth Art & Essay Contest in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This contest is sponsored by EmpowerMT.
Participants were asked to respond to this quote attributed to King:
"True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice."
The MLK planning committee named this contest after Lynn Schwanke, a longtime educator in Missoula, after she passed in 2020. In 2021 the contest was renamed to reflect her efforts of leading and supporting the contests as well as her dedication to young people.
The winners of this contest will be recognized on Monday, Jan. 16 at the MLK Community Celebration. Awards will be presented, keynote speakers will present and a community social and dinner will follow.
People are also reading…
Community celebration festivities will be held at St. Anthony's Parish at 217 Tremont St., and will be streamed live on MCAT from 6-8 p.m. Community social and dinner will follow from 8-9:30 p.m.
Kindergarten through second grade
Imogen Graham; home school
"IT TAKES HEART"
Everyone does not have justice if they are not treated the way they deserve. Calm down, stop fighting and arguing, and think about how you can help each other. It takes heart, work and courage to make a peaceful world for all of us. Our words do not mean anything if we do not do what we say.
Third through fifth grade
First place, essay
William Rolend Bernard-Kearns, Sussex School
"TRUE PEACE"
Everyone is equal, everyone should have the chance to be equal and should live in true peace and justice no matter who you are.
No matter who you are, what you are, what you look like, or what you believe in you are special, everyone is special.
All should be loved and not judged for who they are. People should be judged for not their mistakes but for what they did after them.
Everyone is different but also the same. Everyone is wonderful and deserves to be loved, deserves to be special, deserves to be equal.
That is how we create a better world for everyone, if everyone is treated equally, treated kindly, lovingly, and thoughtfully, then and only then can we have a wonderful world where everyone can live in true peace and justice as equals.
Second place, essay
Clarice Vieira-Marques; Sussex School
"PEACE IS A WILDFIRE"
Peace is kindness
Love
Freedom
not being judged
being able to make your own choices
without anyone criticizing you
for me peace is being able to have fun without getting into fights
or having war
or having any arguments
for me I think peace is not just no tension in the air
It's that there's justice for everyone
even if justice means something that you don't want it to mean
justice is doing what's right
peace is just the same
being kind
Loving
Caring
safe and healthy
I think that everything and everyone should be at peace with one another
No more fights
no more killing
no death
just life
Hope
Prosperity
and kindness for everyone.
Third place, essay
Everett Frank; Sussex School
"CHEERS TO PEACE"
Everybody matters no matter what the color of their skin is, no matter how good they are at reading, writing, and math. This is what matters: how kind they are and what they do to help the earth and other people. How would you feel if people didn't like how you dressed up? I would feel like I didn't matter — but everybody matters. Martin Luther King, Jr. died because people didn't like what he was doing for Black people even though he was doing the right thing. Cheers to justice!!!!
Sixth through eighth grade
First place, essay
Nina Rohd; Sussex School
"DEAR AMERICA"
What does true peace mean to you? Does it mean oppressing people because of a bodily characteristic over which they have no power? No. Does it mean imprisoning people who come to you for help? No. Does it mean fighting over whether it is right to harm someone because of their race, sex, ethnicity, or religion? NO! A person is a person, regardless of what they look like, who they love, or what they believe. America will have true peace when men and women are treated the same. America will have true peace when all races and ethnicities are treated the same. America will have true peace when all sexualities and gender identities are treated the same. So I ask you America, when will you have true peace?
Second place, essay
Cohen Milkus; Sussex School
"SWEPT UNDER THE CARPET"
There can never be
Peace
If there are injustices
Performed by
Either party,
That have not been
Righted.
If these injustices are
Thrown aside,
Covered up, there will be
No justice.
So uncover the problems,
Take them head-on,
March for them,
And you will have peace.
Third place, essay
Keira Kujawa; Sussex School
"BREATHE"
Let freedom rain like the tears of the oppressed and the cries of the oppressor
Let the voice of hope cut through the doubts
How can we call our world peaceful if our spirits are still at war
A drop of blood seeping into our cores
Why do you sit there thinking?
Not standing up, fighting for justice
How do you live in a bubble when there is a heartbeat slowing....
Stopping
A hurricane engulfing us, hate crashing over
Putting up walls of privilege, trapping the suffering
Hold on to me and take a breath
Breathe in
Take a moment
Feel the blood, and tears, from a world trapped in a dark history
Let it pump through you
Giving you
Strength
Power
Hope
Life
Ninth through 12th grade
First place, essay
Kaylie Moe; Hellgate High School
"BUILDING A DAM"
simply building a dam cannot stop water from existing
simply having no violence cannot bring peace
for there is still water building up on the other side
for there is still conflict brewing behind the scenes
there needs to be balance
understanding
resolution
dams do not eliminate water
an absence of violence does not eliminate conflict
there needs to be a drain
there needs to be justice
somewhere the water can go
somewhere the conflict can resolve
to dispel of water you need a drain not a dam
to bring peace you need justice not just an elimination of violence
Second place, essay
Addison McClellan; Hellgate High School
"TRUE PEACE"
True peace is not merely the absence of tension.
It is the presence of justice, clear and fair.
When all are treated equally, with dignity and grace,
we can finally find solace, in a world without hate.
No longer do we fear, for our safety and our rights,
As justice prevails, and wrongs are put to right.
We can live our lives, without constant dread and worry,
In a world where peace reigns, and all are free to flourish.
True peace is not just the absence of hate
But the presence of love and compassion, not just for our own fate
Where everyone is treated with kindness and respect
Where everyone is valued, regardless of race, gender, or sect
True peace is not just the lack of war and strife,
But the absence of inequality and prejudice in our life.
When all are treated with respect, and given a chance to thrive,
We can finally find peace, and live a life that's truly alive.
So let us strive for justice, and make it our goal
To create a world where peace and equality can unfold.
For only then can we truly find, the peace we all seek,
In a world where justice reigns, and all can live in harmony.
Third place, essay
Destiny Ask; Hellgate High School
"PEACE CAN BE DESCRIBED"
Peace can be described best,
As the feeling when all is laid to rest
When there are things that you can no longer ignore,
And finally action is taken and all is accounted for
When something presents itself known as opportunity
And finally you're given the chance to have complete unity
When there finally isn't a reason for riot
And all you can hear is a deep sigh in the relaxing quiet.
Peace and justice are forever intertwined
And together they will forever be bond.