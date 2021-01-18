Western Montana students celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. with words, art

Martin Luther King Jr.'s words transcend time. Despite all of the civil rights demonstrations during his life, true equality in America has yet to be seen. Black Americans are still punished by our criminal justice system at rates many times higher than white Americans. Throughout the year, thousands have taken to the streets protesting this fact, protesting the unjust killing of George Floyd and many others by police. Unfortunately, many Americans have reacted negatively to these legitimate protests to injustice, sparking political division that threatens to tear the country apart. Fair election results have been disputed, but most shockingly and horrifyingly, the existence of inequality, of systemic racism, has become a partisan, politically divided issue. The foundations of the United States, our so-called model of a country, are being shaken. Cracks are forming. Americans glare and scream hate across the ever-widening gap between tribes. And all of this is happening in the midst of a global pandemic, which has hit the U.S. like a battering ram, exposing the racial injustices of our country even more starkly. Significantly more Black Americans have contracted COVID-19 than whites, resulting in more deaths caused by our racist society. Will the systemic racism in our country ever be truly and fully addressed, with such division between Americans? It is far from clear. We can only hope for a future where, as Martin Luther King Jr. said, there is no need for the whirlwinds of revolt, and the bright day of justice will finally emerge.