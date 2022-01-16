Western Montana students celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. with words, art

Every year the MLK Jr. Planning Committee, EmpowerMT and the Missoulian honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This year’s MLK Day Youth Art and Essay Contest, now the Lynn Schwanke Youth Art & Essay Contest, centers around the Dr. King, quote:

"We know through painful experience that freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor, it must be demanded by the oppressed."

A virtual MLK Jr. Community Celebration will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, livestreamed on EmpowerMT's Youtube page featuring the presentation of the MLK Jr. Youth Art and Essay Contest Awardees. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Laurelle C. Warner. Youth speakers will be Lizzie Mills-Low and Brandon Pannell plus performances by Andre Floyde, Elijah Jalil Paz Fisher, and more.

The contest is now named after Lynn Schwanke, who began bringing the Newspaper in Education program into classrooms in 1982. She created youth pages that provided an outlet for elementary and high school students throughout western Montana to show off their writing and artistic skills, one of the pages being the MLK contest.

The MLK Planning Committee named the contest after Schwanke, who passed away in 2020, because of her many years of leading and supporting the contest as well as her dedication to young people.

The winners of the first contest were published in the Missoulian in 1996. "Lynn loved sitting in the audience at each year's celebration when the winners were announced and listening to the kids read their essays," said Lynn's husband, Bill Schwanke.

“Lynn loved doing things with and for kids, supporting them in a most important way for their growth as people. The MLK Art and Essay Contest was a natural extension of what she had been doing for years, and the fact that it was tied to the life of Martin Luther King, Jr., who had a similar mission in life for ALL people, makes it a natural fit for the contest to be named for her. Even though she never sought recognition for all the things she did, I think she would be extremely happy in this case.”

Third through fifth grade

First place, essay

Annie Ward, Rattlesnake Elementary School

"OUR FIGHT FOR FREEDOM"

Though we have been through the toughest of times, we will always come out stronger. In health or pain, in sunshine or rain, we all deserve freedom.

Our bosses and rulers may make us their slaves, but we will never let them. We will stand with our pride as it washes over us.

We will stay with our families as they stay with us. And we will always be there for the ones who need love and when we need love, someone will come.

We will demand for our freedom, and we will demand for our rights. Here we are. Look how far we've come. Are we ever going to let them take advantage of us? No. Because we are beautiful, and we are strong, and that is something no one can take away from us.

So this is us. This is who we are and this is what we're made of. This is our power of love, and our weakness of hate.

Is this what it's like to be free?

Second place, essay

Oliver Clayton, Rattlesnake Elementary School

"INJUSTICE"

If they want to cause us pain

They should not have the power to reign.

All people are equal

We don't want to have a sequel

Of our history in the past

Back then Black lives faded fast.

If we follow people like Rosa Parks

We could build a uniting arch

Between Black and White

We could avoid violence and not have to fight.

We should take care of every life

That way we could leave those worries and strife.

We could let all of our hopes and dreams

Shine like the brightest beams.

People should not be pushed around like cattle

That could start a large battle.

People who are full of unrest

Will want to protest.

People must fight for their cause

If there are still unfair laws.

Peace and prosperity

Gives us clarity

That we are safe and sound

And a great destiny is bound.

Everyone has a part

Let's work together and form a new start.

Third place, essay

Sylis Matteson, Missoula International School

"FREEDOM"

We should all have freedom.

Freedom is a right. It is something that we deserve. But the oppressors do not give freedom out like enchiladas they keep it for themselves and don't give it out like enchiladas so the oppressed must fight for freedom and not many make it out. And we can change that forever. And freedom will be given out like enchiladas.

Sixth through eighth grade

First place, essay

Isaiah Hudson, Missoula International School

"A CALL TO JUSTICE"

They won't give us liberty

We must demand

They won't let us be free

We must walk hand in hand

We must brave the storm

We must climb the hill

We may be ripped and torn

But we cannot stand still

Our freedom must be intersectional

We must fight as one

This discrimination is a chemical

It's like a loaded gun

We must not succumb

We must stand in unity

We must show them

We are better as a community

Our voice may be shattered

But we can pick up the pieces

We may be tattered

But we don't need to smooth out our creases

Let us sow who we are

The light that dwells inside

We will shine like a star,

So be yourself with pride

Don't be afraid to shout

Clear away the doubt,

Because we all have a dream

And sometimes you need to scream

Just to be heard

Second place, essay

Keira Kujawa, Sussex School

"RISE UP"

The crowd gathers

they scream

Their voices dead

as though their words are

bodies strewn across alleys

They ask

Do you hear us?

They fight the bonds

rising up united

They resist the puppet master

Stepping away from the shadows

emerging into the light

The scars of life reminding them

The silver blade of words in their hands

One voice

All chanting

Venom and love in the song

One heart beating

The rhythm of change

All unbreakable

All fighting

Will you hear us?

A new voice thrown into the books

the one always chanting

but never heard

the one who is there but always invisible

The world is tipping

Rise up and make it shatter

A new dawn

A fresh start

A blank page

A hurricane of change

there will not be an eye of the storm

no shelter from the wind

A final push

The chains break

A lone cry

A heart-wrenching cry of the innocent

A boy who has done nothing but walk down a street

A broken body

A shattered soul

A heart that beats for you

A heart that beats no more

A son

A Brother

Dead

Everyone thriving for something and nothing

Coming together for love

Hope as their guiding light

Eyes of each other, their eyes too

A long walk but a rewarding journey

A streak of light in a cloud of darkness

Will you let the puppet master control you?

Will you walk into the light or hide in the shadows?

Third place, essay

Nizhoni Thomas, Missoula Online Academy

Equality.

Demanded by many.

But never given by ones with the upper hand.

The dream we crave to jump into our life.

Discrimination and entitlement smothering that dream.

Racial mockery diseases the world, but the way people with the power

look away at the suffering of people of color

Sickens our world far more.

The eyes filled with contempt, being unworthy

Became a normality, resistance to that lie was abolished.

A fabricated truth was burned into minds,

If you were different or below the standards,

You were not worthy.

You were not worthy of freedom, and you were not worthy

Of the dream that is sought.

A hypnosis set on people who were defined as different.

And as far as the people who snapped out of that hypnosis,

And came to realize that this was intolerable.

They made their voices heard about this unjust civilization,

But were persecuted for knowing the truth.

Not fabricated, but the truth that people

With the power and so called entitlement, knew.

People lived in poverty.

And nobody came to aid.

No people of color would stand up for their rights

Because of how intimidating making your opinion heard was.

And the idea of making someone feel intimidated by the power you held

Was like a pharmaceutical drug, insidious in the hands of the wrong people.

But eventually the hypnosis fell short.

And the people with the loophole into that dream,

lifted from the darkness.

And shined light on the truth.

High School

First place, essay

Freya Jones, Big Sky High School

"PERSIST"

There's a woman whose body is the curve of a tractor's wheel. She sings despite the stalks of red that grow untended up her back, but she doesn't straighten, for fear that they will spread to her children's unmarred skin. Here, even her wounds do not belong to her. Freedom waits another forty years. Her children live to see it, but she bends too far towards the earth and a decade buries her.

Three hundred students march up manicured streets punctuated with exclamation marks of tear gas and billy clubs. They are ridiculed, beaten, handcuffed. Slow motion hours permanently alter their lives, but they also alter laws. Peace is preached and then punished. Ultimately, progress prevails.

The 14-year-old boy curled on the living room carpet wears his father's younger face. His grandmother sits on the couch and cries when she sees it. They watch a news reporter narrate in monotone. "White police officer who shot unarmed Black construction worker is acquitted on the grounds of self defense." The whole family goes to the protest that follows, but only the boy is arrested. In black and white his mug shot mimics the crime scene photo from his father's death.

Outside the boy's holding cell, a country rallies. New activists take to social media and the streets. Centuries-old questions are raised again. It isn't over yet? No, but change is a vine and once it begins to climb uprooting it is impossible. Let the hate be overgrown.

Second place, essay

Lotus Helland, Columbia Falls High School

Today I have decided is the day

The day of change

The day where reforming the world is in my hands for once

I have come to realize that I simply cannot wait any longer

They would never hand over the reins to me

I must be the one to take them for myself

I must fight

I must

I know I must

For those who haven't realized that they can

I have spent too much time simply waiting for the world to become safe

To become balanced

To become a utopia for all

I haven't spent enough time fighting for the freedom we all deserve

The power is there for the taking

I simply need to reach out my hand and take it

I need to be the change instead of waiting for the change

So for once I reach out my hand into the unknown

Third place, essay

Faith Barthel, Columbia Falls High School

"OPPRESSED"

They say that words are weapons,

But the only fatal words are the ones that lie.

We are always ruled by tyrants and overseers-

Whose decrees, oaths and pledges are only met with the promise that they'll be broken.

We are a people, whose hearts and bones have been crushed by the steel and stone-

Of an oppressors' wieldy might of cut corners, and stabbed spines.

These lies, these promises of crossed fingers,

They destroy us, to the point of an unremarkable demolitions victim.

It is only with the ones who still hope,

And still dream,

That will set us free of this brave eagle's cage drowning in a river of pointless, selfishly damned bloodshed.

