On this special day, the Missoulian features the winners of the 24th annual Martin Luther King Jr. writing and art contest. Prizes were awarded to the first- through third-place finishers, respectively, in each division for both artwork and essays.
Students were asked to respond to the following quote by Dr. King: “Life's most persistent and urgent question is 'what are you doing for others?'”
Winners will be acknowledged Monday evening when hundreds of Missoulians come together in a nationwide day of community action to celebrate and examine the legacy of Dr. King.
A youth-led rally will begin at 5 p.m. at Caras Park, featuring performances and youth discussing current social issues currently impacting young people in our community. At 5:40 p.m., a march will proceed from Caras across the Higgins Street Bridge to the community celebration, which begins at 6 p.m. at St. Anthony Church, 217 Tremont St.
The celebration will feature Justin Greene, current UM Grizzlies running backs coach and former NFL player, as the keynote speaker. There also will be musical performances by Andre Floyd, Eden Atwood, Makenna Alick, Simone Fielding, and a community choir directed by Dr. Christopher Hahn, as well as a celebration of the winners of the youth art and essay contest.
The evening will close at 8 p.m. with a community dinner and social in the lower level of the church. A suggested donation for the catered meal is $5 per person, $10 per family.
For more information contact Jamar Galbreath at 406-541-6891 or jamar@empowermt.org or visit www.missoulamlkday.com
Kindergarten- second grade
First place, essay
Jasper Stonesifer, kindergarten, Missoula International School
A Poem of Love
Love is amazing.
Love brings miracles to the world.
Love makes hope and happiness.
Hope spreads seeds of happiness.
Happiness spreads light to plants and animals.
You can bring love, happiness, and hope to the world.
These are lights in the world.
Using these you can help get rid of the dark in these times.
Second place, essay
Reece Bauer, kindergarten, Missoula International School
Unicorns
It doesn't matter what a unicorn looks like.
What matters that they have magic to change the way people talk to each other.
The things that people hate are the monsters.
They scare the unicorns when they play and make fun of them.
The good thing about the unicorns is that they help.
It doesn't matter about their color.
They help by healing them when they are hurt.
They help by being nice and kind.
It doesn't matter about our skin color.
We are all unicorns!
Third place, essay
Mateo Sorenson, first grade, Missoula International School
Giving
What are you doing for others?
Are you giving gifts?
Are you including everyone?
Are you giving happiness by playing board games with your brother?
By giving joy to others you make everyone around you happy.
Third place, essay
William Bradford, kindergarten, Missoula International School
Dinosaur
Love, what does love mean?
Does it mean an elephant stomping on the ground
Or bird in the sky?
What is fun?
Playing with a rhinoceros or playing with a cow?
Is the moon like a dinosaur stomping on houses?
Or raccoons eating garbage in the night?
I love my family as much as I love dinosaurs.
Third-fifth grade
First place, essay
Benny Reed, third grade, home school
"Life's most persistent and urgent question is 'What are you doing for others?'''
The most important word in this quote is the word "doing." Doing is harder than talking, thinking, hoping, or wishing. One person who did a lot to help others was Harriet Tubman, who lived 100 years before Martin Luther King, Jr.
Harriet was born a slave in Maryland. She escaped to the free state of Pennsylvania. She could have just stayed there and said, "Phew, I got out." Instead, she went back to the South nineteen times to rescue over 300 slaves. She helped them get away on the Underground Railroad, which was not a real railroad but rather good people's homes, barns, and hideouts on the way to the North. The slave owners hated her because she took their slaves. They offered $40 million in today's money for whoever caught her or killed her.
Harriet Tubman accepted "life's most persistent and urgent" challenge. Even though she was always in danger, she still helped others and ran the Underground Railroad for ten years. She never lost a single passenger. She never stopped helping others for the rest of her life until she died at age 93.
Harriet Tubman is a perfect example of what Martin Luther King, Jr. was talking about.
Second place, essay
Zoe Ball, Hellgate Elementary
Help everyone
Give people money
Bread, jam and honey
Ring the peace bell in the steeple
In life you must help many people.
What are you doing for others?
Like all mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers?
If you are white or black, rich or poor
It does not matter anymore.
Now it is time to stand together
Heart to Heart and hand in hand forever.
Patience
Equality
Always
Caring
Equals
Help people in need!
Third place, essay
Mai Mckelvey-Pham, fourth grade, Missoula International School
Fill a Bucket Today.
Have you ever wondered, Am I doing the right thing? There is no right or wrong but kindness builds a bridge between them. Instead of "Am I doing the right thing" think what am I doing for others? Helping others fills your heart with happiness. Like filling a bucket with rainbows and unicorns. You will fill that person's bucket that day. And you won't regret it. That is service. Putting others first. So don't think Am I doing the right thing? Instead you should think, What am I doing for others? or even better, How can I help next?
Helping others is
Extraordinary and it's not
Lame.
People can get really hurt
If you do
Not care.
Give help for one another
Middle School
First place, essay
Eden Maxwell, eighth grade, Missoula International School
Scared of the dark
Walking alone is walking in the dark
To help someone could be to walk with them
Stride for stride
Through hurricanes or tsunamis
Through hatred and love
To walk into their wars and fight to the end with them
Through all the sorrow and loss
And walk through the moments of joy and happiness
Holding on to each wave of laughter and smile as bright as the sun
To climb into their skin and crawl around in it
Leaving your footprints on sandy beaches or rigid peaks
To walk with them is to care about them
We each have a light
And walking with them can form a spark
If a spark can form then a fire can burn
And if the fire catches
You are no longer walking in the dark but walking through the light
That fire burns full of love and acceptance
Scorching through all the canyons of despair, solitude and hatred
Burning with a light so bright it can help everybody
Because light doesn't have religion, race, gender or shape
Light isn't the jury inside of the courthouse
Light just exists, ever present and ever glowing
There's no need to be scared of the dark
Because there's a light that's glowing
A fire that's burning inside all of us
Because why would we stumble through the dark all alone
Second place, essay
Amelie Etter, sixth grade, Missoula International School
For Others
Speak up for people that can't
Who long for a voice that they never had
Speak up for animals that can't
Who don't have a voice
Come and look at the moon
The moon, a lifeless piece of shining rock
Yet it shows exquisite beauty
You see, this moon represents a speck in this universe
Yet so many people are fascinated by it
Many people are like the moon, a microscopic particle of dust in this expansive universe
I am a particle of dust in this universe
I am nobody but a somebody in this world
And in this world I dance
I dance in the icy rain, howling wind and freezing sleet
It heals me
It heals others
Dancing is the medicine of our life
Dancing helps others
So every leap you take
every breath you breathe
every note you sing
Every skip you skip
And every day you live
Will resonate around this world
Like a strong bird soaring in this world's sky
Like a dolphin jumping through the waves of the ocean
Like a gazelle bounding gracefully through the savanna
So remember
It only takes one leap to change the world
For you
And for others
Third place, essay
Liam Richardson, seventh grade, Missoula International School
Life's most persistent and urgent question is, "What Are You Doing For
Others"
Your Ideas matter
They change the way other people think
They make a vast impact on the world, your thoughts your ideas
And so does everything that you do
You are what changes the world
So own it, live your life
Don't let anyone or anything change it
Your ideas matter
High School
First place, essay
Sam Haveron, 10th grade, Hellgate High School
"Life's most persistent and urgent question Is "What are you doing for others"? MLK
I read this over and over again
The thoughts in my head never go too rest
Weeks go by, time flys, and i question if i am that good of a guy?
What am i doing for others? I ask again
I think harder, I help at the soup kitchen every now and then?
I think of every donation i put in the cup of the poor
I'm not a helping hand, i'm not a savior
I have too donate, it's probably not too late
By lending a helping hand will it determine my fate?
Helping was MLK's motto, he is one of the greats
How could such a good man get so much hate?
What am i doing for others" how can i make a difference
I need to be the good, i finally understood
I could, i should, and now i understood i would.
Starting small with pleases and thank you's
Treating people right is long overdue
Make it a tradition, too have a ambition too help at the soup kitchen.
In addition i need too Smile at people no matter the condition even if they are in opposition
Everyone has too be treated the same no matter race, gender, or wealth
Make sure a frown and a sad look are treated in good health
As i come too this conclusion i read it again
This poem comes too mind i pick up my pen
I put words too paper, write quick with my hand
"What am i doing for others"?
MLK i get it now, i simply understand.
Second place, essay
Emmaline Derry, ninth grade, Hellgate High School
MLK poem (A to Z)
All the ideas
Bubbling
Constantly through my head
Don't always make it onto the page. For
Everyone I catch countless
Fall popping against the
Ground
How many ideas slip out of the hopes of people only to pop on bias and
closed-minded ears
In every person lies a story, but
Just how many stories are lost to the wind?
Kicked aside like trash
Like wealth and worth could ever be synonymous.
My story is constant ever-changing
Never taking the time to listen, I blaze ahead
Overwhelmed by the constant flurries of ideas. I
Push forward to "save the world" but is it
Quite possible I've forgotten the life and love
Right here on this world? Ideas
Slip like bubbles
Traipsing through the world
Unnoticed
Violence across the world
Will bring us fear and hate but if we take a moment to
X-ray our view we will find that
Yes! Hope and love are possible
Zoom out your view and notice all the love already here.
Third place, essay
Bobbie Gosse, 10th grade, Hellgate High School
"Life's most persistent and urgent question is, ' What are you doing for others?'" - Martin Luther King Jr.
What are you doing for others?
In the words of Martin Luther King Jr.
Do you take the agony away for others?
Do you suffer for others?
Do you fight for all their freedom?
Do you fight for their right?
Do you lead them on their path of success or failure?
Do you lead with dignity?
Does your loyalty fall to their feet?
Do they fall to yours?
Do you wake from a bed of steel to push yourself to do for others?
Do they hope for your arrival?
Do you give them hope?
Do they plead for justice, the justice you may promise them?
As a leader it's your job to lead them
It's your job
If your under this role, you act the part
If you can't act it
Don't take the credit for something you did not do
Take the credit for your achievements
For the work you have done for others
Take the credit for the pain you went through to fight for all
Are you a hero?
Do you fight like a lion or have the courage of a mouse?
As children we are taught to stand up for what's right
To believe in the possible happy endings
Some were taught to be leaders
Others were born into the role
But in time it's all about who's willing to step up to the plate when in time of saving
When someone is needed to be listened to
So Martin Luther King Jr. is asking who's willing to sacrifice themselves for the greater good
To step up and be a leader when on is need
Step up and lead us all
To the path to the greater good
To the path of freedom