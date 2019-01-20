Try 1 month for 99¢
Middle School 2nd place

Middle School second place, Courtney Ishler, Valley Christian School

On this special day, the Missoulian features the winners of the 24th annual Martin Luther King Jr. writing and art contest. Prizes were awarded to the first- through third-place finishers, respectively, in each division for both artwork and essays.

Students were asked to respond to the following quote by Dr. King: “Life's most persistent and urgent question is 'what are you doing for others?'”

Winners will be acknowledged Monday evening when hundreds of Missoulians come together in a nationwide day of community action to celebrate and examine the legacy of Dr. King.

A youth-led rally will begin at 5 p.m. at Caras Park, featuring performances and youth discussing current social issues currently impacting young people in our community. At 5:40 p.m., a march will proceed from Caras across the Higgins Street Bridge to the community celebration, which begins at 6 p.m. at St. Anthony Church, 217 Tremont St.

The celebration will feature Justin Greene, current UM Grizzlies running backs coach and former NFL player, as the keynote speaker. There also will be musical performances by Andre Floyd, Eden Atwood, Makenna Alick, Simone Fielding, and a community choir directed by Dr. Christopher Hahn, as well as a celebration of the winners of the youth art and essay contest.

The evening will close at 8 p.m. with a community dinner and social in the lower level of the church. A suggested donation for the catered meal is $5 per person, $10 per family.

For more information contact Jamar Galbreath at 406-541-6891 or jamar@empowermt.org or visit www.missoulamlkday.com

Kindergarten- second grade

First place, essay 

Jasper Stonesifer, kindergarten, Missoula International School

A Poem of Love

Love is amazing.

Love brings miracles to the world.

Love makes hope and happiness.

Hope spreads seeds of happiness.

Happiness spreads light to plants and animals.

You can bring love, happiness, and hope to the world.

These are lights in the world.

Using these you can help get rid of the dark in these times.

Second place, essay

Reece Bauer, kindergarten, Missoula International School

Unicorns

It doesn't matter what a unicorn looks like.

What matters that they have magic to change the way people talk to each other.

The things that people hate are the monsters.

They scare the unicorns when they play and make fun of them.

The good thing about the unicorns is that they help.

It doesn't matter about their color.

They help by healing them when they are hurt.

They help by being nice and kind.

It doesn't matter about our skin color.

We are all unicorns!

Third place, essay

Mateo Sorenson, first grade, Missoula International School

Giving 

What are you doing for others?

Are you giving gifts?

Are you including everyone?

Are you giving happiness by playing board games with your brother?

By giving joy to others you make everyone around you happy.

Third place, essay

William Bradford, kindergarten, Missoula International School

Dinosaur

Love, what does love mean?

Does it mean an elephant stomping on the ground

Or bird in the sky?

What is fun?

Playing with a rhinoceros or playing with a cow?

Is the moon like a dinosaur stomping on houses?

Or raccoons eating garbage in the night?

I love my family as much as I love dinosaurs.

Third-fifth grade

First place, essay

Benny Reed, third grade, home school

"Life's most persistent and urgent question is 'What are you doing for others?''' 

The most important word in this quote is the word "doing." Doing is harder than talking, thinking, hoping, or wishing. One person who did a lot to help others was Harriet Tubman, who lived 100 years before Martin Luther King, Jr.

Harriet was born a slave in Maryland. She escaped to the free state of Pennsylvania. She could have just stayed there and said, "Phew, I got out." Instead, she went back to the South nineteen times to rescue over 300 slaves. She helped them get away on the Underground Railroad, which was not a real railroad but rather good people's homes, barns, and hideouts on the way to the North. The slave owners hated her because she took their slaves. They offered $40 million in today's money for whoever caught her or killed her.

Harriet Tubman accepted "life's most persistent and urgent" challenge. Even though she was always in danger, she still helped others and ran the Underground Railroad for ten years. She never lost a single passenger. She never stopped helping others for the rest of her life until she died at age 93.

Harriet Tubman is a perfect example of what Martin Luther King, Jr. was talking about.

Second place, essay

Zoe Ball, Hellgate Elementary

Help everyone

Give people money

Bread, jam and honey

Ring the peace bell in the steeple

In life you must help many people.

What are you doing for others?

Like all mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers?

If you are white or black, rich or poor

It does not matter anymore.

Now it is time to stand together

Heart to Heart and hand in hand forever.

Patience

Equality

Always

Caring

Equals

Help people in need!

Third place, essay

Mai Mckelvey-Pham, fourth grade, Missoula International School

Fill a Bucket Today.

Have you ever wondered, Am I doing the right thing? There is no right or wrong but kindness builds a bridge between them. Instead of "Am I doing the right thing" think what am I doing for others? Helping others fills your heart with happiness. Like filling a bucket with rainbows and unicorns. You will fill that person's bucket that day. And you won't regret it. That is service. Putting others first. So don't think Am I doing the right thing? Instead you should think, What am I doing for others? or even better, How can I help next?

Helping others is

Extraordinary and it's not 

Lame.

People can get really hurt

If you do

Not care.

Give help for one another 

Middle School

First place, essay

Eden Maxwell, eighth grade, Missoula International School

Scared of the dark

Walking alone is walking in the dark

To help someone could be to walk with them

Stride for stride

Through hurricanes or tsunamis

Through hatred and love

To walk into their wars and fight to the end with them

Through all the sorrow and loss

And walk through the moments of joy and happiness

Holding on to each wave of laughter and smile as bright as the sun

To climb into their skin and crawl around in it

Leaving your footprints on sandy beaches or rigid peaks

To walk with them is to care about them

We each have a light

And walking with them can form a spark

If a spark can form then a fire can burn

And if the fire catches

You are no longer walking in the dark but walking through the light 

That fire burns full of love and acceptance

Scorching through all the canyons of despair, solitude and hatred

Burning with a light so bright it can help everybody

Because light doesn't have religion, race, gender or shape

Light isn't the jury inside of the courthouse

Light just exists, ever present and ever glowing

There's no need to be scared of the dark

Because there's a light that's glowing

A fire that's burning inside all of us

Because why would we stumble through the dark all alone

Second place, essay

Amelie Etter, sixth grade, Missoula International School

For Others

Speak up for people that can't

Who long for a voice that they never had

Speak up for animals that can't

Who don't have a voice

Come and look at the moon

The moon, a lifeless piece of shining rock

Yet it shows exquisite beauty

You see, this moon represents a speck in this universe

Yet so many people are fascinated by it

Many people are like the moon, a microscopic particle of dust in this expansive universe

I am a particle of dust in this universe

I am nobody but a somebody in this world

And in this world I dance

I dance in the icy rain, howling wind and freezing sleet

It heals me

It heals others

Dancing is the medicine of our life

Dancing helps others

So every leap you take

every breath you breathe

every note you sing

Every skip you skip

And every day you live

Will resonate around this world

Like a strong bird soaring in this world's sky

Like a dolphin jumping through the waves of the ocean

Like a gazelle bounding gracefully through the savanna

So remember

It only takes one leap to change the world

For you

And for others

Third place, essay

Liam Richardson, seventh grade, Missoula International School

Life's most persistent and urgent question is, "What Are You Doing For

Others"

Your Ideas matter

They change the way other people think

They make a vast impact on the world, your thoughts your ideas

And so does everything that you do

You are what changes the world

So own it, live your life

Don't let anyone or anything change it

Your ideas matter

High School

First place, essay

Sam Haveron, 10th grade, Hellgate High School

"Life's most persistent and urgent question Is "What are you doing for others"? MLK

I read this over and over again

The thoughts in my head never go too rest

Weeks go by, time flys, and i question if i am that good of a guy?

What am i doing for others? I ask again

I think harder, I help at the soup kitchen every now and then?

I think of every donation i put in the cup of the poor

I'm not a helping hand, i'm not a savior

I have too donate, it's probably not too late

By lending a helping hand will it determine my fate?

Helping was MLK's motto, he is one of the greats

How could such a good man get so much hate?

What am i doing for others" how can i make a difference

I need to be the good, i finally understood

I could, i should, and now i understood i would.

Starting small with pleases and thank you's

Treating people right is long overdue

Make it a tradition, too have a ambition too help at the soup kitchen.

In addition i need too Smile at people no matter the condition even if they are in opposition

Everyone has too be treated the same no matter race, gender, or wealth

Make sure a frown and a sad look are treated in good health

As i come too this conclusion i read it again

This poem comes too mind i pick up my pen

I put words too paper, write quick with my hand

"What am i doing for others"?

MLK i get it now, i simply understand.

Second place, essay

Emmaline Derry, ninth grade, Hellgate High School

MLK poem (A to Z)

All the ideas

Bubbling

Constantly through my head

Don't always make it onto the page. For

Everyone I catch countless

Fall popping against the

Ground

How many ideas slip out of the hopes of people only to pop on bias and

closed-minded ears

In every person lies a story, but

Just how many stories are lost to the wind?

Kicked aside like trash

Like wealth and worth could ever be synonymous.

My story is constant ever-changing

Never taking the time to listen, I blaze ahead

Overwhelmed by the constant flurries of ideas. I

Push forward to "save the world" but is it

Quite possible I've forgotten the life and love

Right here on this world? Ideas

Slip like bubbles

Traipsing through the world

Unnoticed

Violence across the world

Will bring us fear and hate but if we take a moment to

X-ray our view we will find that

Yes! Hope and love are possible

Zoom out your view and notice all the love already here.

Third place, essay

Bobbie Gosse, 10th grade, Hellgate High School

"Life's most persistent and urgent question is, ' What are you doing for others?'" - Martin Luther King Jr.

What are you doing for others?

In the words of Martin Luther King Jr.

Do you take the agony away for others?

Do you suffer for others?

Do you fight for all their freedom?

Do you fight for their right?

Do you lead them on their path of success or failure?

Do you lead with dignity?

Does your loyalty fall to their feet?

Do they fall to yours?

Do you wake from a bed of steel to push yourself to do for others?

Do they hope for your arrival?

Do you give them hope?

Do they plead for justice, the justice you may promise them?

As a leader it's your job to lead them

It's your job

If your under this role, you act the part

If you can't act it

Don't take the credit for something you did not do

Take the credit for your achievements

For the work you have done for others

Take the credit for the pain you went through to fight for all

Are you a hero?

Do you fight like a lion or have the courage of a mouse?

As children we are taught to stand up for what's right

To believe in the possible happy endings

Some were taught to be leaders

Others were born into the role

But in time it's all about who's willing to step up to the plate when in time of saving

When someone is needed to be listened to

So Martin Luther King Jr. is asking who's willing to sacrifice themselves for the greater good

To step up and be a leader when on is need

Step up and lead us all

To the path to the greater good

To the path of freedom

