On this special day, the Missoulian features the winners of the 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. writing and art contest. Prizes were awarded to first- through third-place finishers in each division for both artwork and essays.
Students were asked to respond to the following quotes by Dr. King: "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice." And, "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."
Winners will be acknowledged Monday evening when hundreds of Missoulians come together in a nationwide day of community action to celebrate and examine the legacy of Dr. King.
A youth-led rally will begin at 5 p.m. at the Roxy Theatre. A march will proceed from the Roxy Theatre to St. Anthony Parish, 217 Tremont St., for the community celebration, which begins at 6 p.m.
The celebration will feature keynote speaker Rabbi Laurie Franklin of Har Shalom. The MC will be Lenny Peppers, Northern Cheyenne comic, activist, artist, writer and filmmaker. There also will be musical performances by Andre Floyd, Makenna Alick, Shawn White Grass and the University Congregational Church Choir, as well as a celebration of the winners of the youth art and essay contest.
The evening will close at 8 p.m. with a community dinner and social at St. Anthony Parish. Suggested $5-$10 donation.
For more information contact Jamar Galbreath at 406-541-6891 or jamar@empowermt.org or visit www.missoulamlkday.com
Kindergarten-second grade
First place, essay
Chance Sweeney, Missoula International School
The Stars
Love is hearts
Love is red fire
Love is good, like butterflies
Hate is bad.
Hate is like vegetables especially spinach.
Darkness is like annoying flies.
They always go on my food.
Darkness is like cold water.
It makes me shiver.
Light is like yellow cats.
They always purr when I'm around them.
Love is like a night. Light is happy.
Second place, essay
Mason Tama-Sweet, Missoula International School
Love
I do not like it when people fight.
I love it when I can help them by giving them a hug.
I don't like it when I see sad animals.
I love to feed them treats and take them on walks.
I do not like it when my sister is sad.
I love to give her a stuffy.
Third place, essay
Jasper Stonesifer, Missoula International School
Sun and Ocean
Sun doesn't make moon.
Sun makes sun.
Moon makes nothing.
Sun is love.
Moon is hate.
Earth is confusion.
Hatred is cruelty.
Cruelty is nothing.
Nothing is white.
The ocean is like light.
Ocean is love.
Third-fifth grade
First place, essay
Benjamin Louis Reed, homeschool
During Martin Luther King's life, he experienced hatred but he devoted his life to combating darkness in a peaceful way.
In the Jim Crow South, black people couldn't drink water from the same fountains as whites, couldn't use the same bathrooms as whites, and couldn't eat in the same restaurants as whites. Black people had to sit in the back of the bus and give up their seats for white people. Black children couldn't go to the same schools as white children. Black baseball players couldn't play in the major leagues with white baseball players. The KKK burned crosses and bombed black people's churches and homes. When black people had protests police beat them with sticks, unleashed attack dogs on them and blasted fire hoses at them.
Learning about world history, I've noticed a lot of fighting and bloodshed and not enough kindness and acceptance. Throughout history, violence was met with more violence. Leaders like Bloody Mary, Robespierre, Caesar, Hitler and Stalin slaughtered, massacred and murdered people.
Martin Luther King Jr. was a very different kind of leader. He changed people's minds about black people and Jim Crow laws because he had honor. He inspired others to fight darkness with light. He preached, "We must meet hate with love." He shared his dream that little black children would join hands with little white children like brothers and sisters. He prayed for a better world, marched for freedom, and sang "We shall overcome!"
Second place, essay
Mai McKelvey, Missoula International School
Third place, essay
Russell Stonesifer, Missoula International School
Middle School
First place, essay
Amelie Etter, Missoula International School
Circle
A circle is a perfect arc
Revolving around a center
A center so precise
It could only be created
By mother nature.
The universe
Is a vast expanse
Tiptoeing around a center
A center so undefined
It is almost
Non-existent.
The center of the universe
Is an uncharted element
If it is a
Dazzling and sizzling
Ball of Flame
Or an eerie and damp
Apocalypse
We will never know.
That is a great thing about the
universe.
We will never know.
But I have a hunch
That the center of the universe
Is a fragment of pure, shining justice.
The other pieces are scattered
around the cosmos.
This fragment of justice feels like
A lively and radiant star
Lighting up the unknown secrets
of the galaxies.
But we have not found justice
And I don't think we're going to find it
Anytime soon.
So until we do
We must try our hardest
To treat each human, organism, life
force
Like a glittering gem
Underneath all of this
Hate and injustice.
We will not judge them
No matter their
Religion
Color
Sexuality
Political opinions
Or their body.
We will not judge them
On what is only
outside.
So remember
Justice has not been found
But we will must keep
Trying
Reaching
Working
Towards this uncharted
Universe of
Peace, Hope and
Most importantly
Justice.
Second place, essay
Lark Deskins, Sussex School
The True King
Dear Dr. King,
The darkness that people shot at you,
the light you used to shine over them,
they gave you the hate that they thought you deserved when you
were the one who would change their lives for the better.
Martin Luther King.
That name is so strong,
So well put,
Martin ... Luther ... King.
King, you were a king.
And a great one at that, the way you shined, the way you gave them a piece of your mind.
Third place, essay
Jayne Kulina, Sussex School
Dear People of America,
I know it has hit you hard. My dying wish is for my death not to take the light out of you, but instead to forgive and never forget.
"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that." Fellow Americans, be the light! Continue our mission.
"Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that." When I started fighting for what is right, I knew there was danger. I regret nothing. I may have lost my life, but together we have become better. We have brought awareness and changed America forever. There is always more we can do. Without me you are still strong. Always remember my words. Use love and speech, to rise up and take charge. When people are hurting, help them, even though there are sacrifices.
Sincerely,
MLK, Jr.
High School
First place, essay
Devon Panzetanga, Ronan High School
The hate you give to others,
Is the hate that is given back to you.
The love you give to others,
Is the love that is given back to you.
Those days you feel angry at the world,
You begin to despise the day and loathe the weather.
But you start to realize that this isn't going to make anything better...
So, you begin to change your mindset.
You connect with the past, reflect on the mistakes.
Never forget, because you learned from them.
Set goals for the future, make a plan.
One day you'll be there, be patient.
You are at peace.
The euphoric thought of being home,
where you can be yourself sparks.
You are home, your dreams came true.
Second place, essay
Grace Sutherland, Ronan High School
To all the missing and murdered indigenous women and girls:
You are beautiful, you are loved beyond compare, you are deeply missed. I'm truly sorry for the awful things that happened to you. You were taken too early, and your purpose in life was not yet fulfilled. Your spirit still walks this earth, wondering, trying to find our home, trying to find people. You walk this earth trying to find someone to help you, someone to see you, to help tell your story. You walk this earth trying to find your peace, trying to go back to the creator to be with your ancestors.
Sincerely, everyone loves you.
Third place, essay
Audrianna O'Connor, Ronan High School
Darkness and Light
Darkness, she who paints herself in black as she desires a blood filled lust.
Light, he who can easily be plastered in dust.
Darkness, she who had a childhood full of internal pain.
Light, he who is filled with love towards her in which he cannot seem to explain.
Darkness, she who doesn't know that she is his prey.
Light, he who wishes that her happiness didn't crumble to decay.
Darkness, she whose eyes are constantly bathed in tears.
Light, he whose eyes are tired of seeing her wrists plastered in blood tinted smears.
Darkness, she who only can hear the devil's voice.
Light, he who knows that what happened to her wasn't her choice.
Darkness, she who runs to him when she's about to cry.
Light, he who wishes that she didn't want to die.
Darkness, she who is tired of the constant lies.
Light, he who is tired of hearing her bellowing cries.
Darkness, she who secretly loves him.
Light, he who wants to give his soul to her so she won't feel so dim.
Darkness, she who wishes the torment would be interrupted.
Light, he who feels like his anger is bound to erupt.
Darkness, she who feels her happiness is cascaded in rust.
Light, he who will do anything he must.
Darkness and Light, two souls that are in love.
If only humanity didn't decide to push and shove.