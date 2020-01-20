{{featured_button_text}}

On this special day, the Missoulian features the winners of the 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. writing and art contest. Prizes were awarded to first- through third-place finishers in each division for both artwork and essays.

Students were asked to respond to the following quotes by Dr. King: "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice." And, "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that." 

Winners will be acknowledged Monday evening when hundreds of Missoulians come together in a nationwide day of community action to celebrate and examine the legacy of Dr. King.

A youth-led rally will begin at 5 p.m. at the Roxy Theatre. A march will proceed from the Roxy Theatre to St. Anthony Parish, 217 Tremont St., for the community celebration, which begins at 6 p.m.  

The celebration will feature keynote speaker Rabbi Laurie Franklin of Har Shalom. The MC will be Lenny Peppers, Northern Cheyenne comic, activist, artist, writer and filmmaker. There also will be musical performances by Andre Floyd, Makenna Alick, Shawn White Grass and the University Congregational Church Choir, as well as a celebration of the winners of the youth art and essay contest.

The evening will close at 8 p.m. with a community dinner and social at St. Anthony Parish. Suggested $5-$10 donation. 

For more information contact Jamar Galbreath at 406-541-6891 or jamar@empowermt.org or visit www.missoulamlkday.com

Kindergarten-second grade

First place, essay 

Chance Sweeney, Missoula International School

The Stars

Love is hearts

Love is red fire

Love is good, like butterflies

Hate is bad.

Hate is like vegetables especially spinach.

Darkness is like annoying flies.

They always go on my food.

Darkness is like cold water.

It makes me shiver.

Light is like yellow cats.

They always purr when I'm around them.

Love is like a night. Light is happy.

Second place, essay

Mason Tama-Sweet, Missoula International School

Love

I do not like it when people fight.

I love it when I can help them by giving them a hug.

I don't like it when I see sad animals.

I love to feed them treats and take them on walks.

I do not like it when my sister is sad.

I love to give her a stuffy.

Third place, essay

Jasper Stonesifer, Missoula International School

Sun and Ocean

Sun doesn't make moon.

Sun makes sun.

Moon makes nothing.

Sun is love.

Moon is hate.

Earth is confusion.

Hatred is cruelty.

Cruelty is nothing.

Nothing is white.

The ocean is like light.

Ocean is love.

 

Third-fifth grade

First place, essay

Benjamin Louis Reed, homeschool

During Martin Luther King's life, he experienced hatred but he devoted his life to combating darkness in a peaceful way.

In the Jim Crow South, black people couldn't drink water from the same fountains as whites, couldn't use the same bathrooms as whites, and couldn't eat in the same restaurants as whites. Black people had to sit in the back of the bus and give up their seats for white people. Black children couldn't go to the same schools as white children. Black baseball players couldn't play in the major leagues with white baseball players. The KKK burned crosses and bombed black people's churches and homes. When black people had protests police beat them with sticks, unleashed attack dogs on them and blasted fire hoses at them.

Learning about world history, I've noticed a lot of fighting and bloodshed and not enough kindness and acceptance. Throughout history, violence was met with more violence. Leaders like Bloody Mary, Robespierre, Caesar, Hitler and Stalin slaughtered, massacred and murdered people. 

Martin Luther King Jr. was a very different kind of leader. He changed people's minds about black people and Jim Crow laws because he had honor. He inspired others to fight darkness with light. He preached, "We must meet hate with love." He shared his dream that little black children would join hands with little white children like brothers and sisters. He prayed for a better world, marched for freedom, and sang "We shall overcome!"

Second place, essay

Mai McKelvey, Missoula International School

Third place, essay

Russell Stonesifer, Missoula International School

Middle School

First place, essay

Amelie Etter, Missoula International School

Circle

A circle is a perfect arc

Revolving around a center

A center so precise

It could only be created 

By mother nature.

The universe

Is a vast expanse

Tiptoeing around a center

A center so undefined

It is almost

Non-existent.

The center of the universe

Is an uncharted element

If it is a

Dazzling and sizzling

Ball of Flame

Or an eerie and damp

Apocalypse

We will never know.

That is a great thing about the

universe.

We will never know.

But I have a hunch

That the center of the universe

Is a fragment of pure, shining justice.

The other pieces are scattered

around the cosmos.

This fragment of justice feels like

A lively and radiant star

Lighting up the unknown secrets

of the galaxies.

But we have not found justice

And I don't think we're going to find it

Anytime soon.

So until we do

We must try our hardest

To treat each human, organism, life

force

Like a glittering gem

Underneath all of this

Hate and injustice. 

We will not judge them

No matter their

Religion

Color

Sexuality

Political opinions

Or their body.

We will not judge them

On what is only 

outside.

So remember

Justice has not been found

But we will must keep

Trying

Reaching

Working

Towards this uncharted

Universe of

Peace, Hope and

Most importantly

Justice.

Second place, essay

Lark Deskins, Sussex School

The True King

Dear Dr. King,

The darkness that people shot at you,

the light you used to shine over them,

they gave you the hate that they thought you deserved when you

were the one who would change their lives for the better.

Martin Luther King.

That name is so strong,

So well put,

Martin ... Luther ... King.

King, you were a king.

And a great one at that, the way you shined, the way you gave them a piece of your mind.

Third place, essay

Jayne Kulina, Sussex School

Dear People of America,

I know it has hit you hard. My dying wish is for my death not to take the light out of you, but instead to forgive and never forget.

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that." Fellow Americans, be the light! Continue our mission.

"Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that." When I started fighting for what is right, I knew there was danger. I regret nothing. I may have lost my life, but together we have become better. We have brought awareness and changed America forever. There is always more we can do. Without me you are still strong. Always remember my words. Use love and speech, to rise up and take charge. When people are hurting, help them, even though there are sacrifices.

Sincerely, 

MLK, Jr.

High School

First place, essay

Devon Panzetanga, Ronan High School

The hate you give to others, 

Is the hate that is given back to you.

The love you give to others, 

Is the love that is given back to you.

Those days you feel angry at the world, 

You begin to despise the day and loathe the weather.

But you start to realize that this isn't going to make anything better...

So, you begin to change your mindset.

You connect with the past, reflect on the mistakes.

Never forget, because you learned from them.

Set goals for the future, make a plan.

One day you'll be there, be patient.

You are at peace.

The euphoric thought of being home,

where you can be yourself sparks.

You are home, your dreams came true.

Second place, essay

Grace Sutherland, Ronan High School

To all the missing and murdered indigenous women and girls:

You are beautiful, you are loved beyond compare, you are deeply missed. I'm truly sorry for the awful things that happened to you. You were taken too early, and your purpose in life was not yet fulfilled. Your spirit still walks this earth, wondering, trying to find our home, trying to find people. You walk this earth trying to find someone to help you, someone to see you, to help tell your story. You walk this earth trying to find your peace, trying to go back to the creator to be with your ancestors.

Sincerely, everyone loves you.

Third place, essay

Audrianna O'Connor, Ronan High School

Darkness and Light

Darkness, she who paints herself in black as she desires a blood filled lust.

Light, he who can easily be plastered in dust.

Darkness, she who had a childhood full of internal pain.

Light, he who is filled with love towards her in which he cannot seem to explain.

Darkness, she who doesn't know that she is his prey.

Light, he who wishes that her happiness didn't crumble to decay.

Darkness, she whose eyes are constantly bathed in tears.

Light, he whose eyes are tired of seeing her wrists plastered in blood tinted smears.

Darkness, she who only can hear the devil's voice.

Light, he who knows that what happened to her wasn't her choice.

Darkness, she who runs to him when she's about to cry.

Light, he who wishes that she didn't want to die.

Darkness, she who is tired of the constant lies.

Light, he who is tired of hearing her bellowing cries.

Darkness, she who secretly loves him.

Light, he who wants to give his soul to her so she won't feel so dim.

Darkness, she who wishes the torment would be interrupted.

Light, he who feels like his anger is bound to erupt.

Darkness, she who feels her happiness is cascaded in rust.

Light, he who will do anything he must.

Darkness and Light, two souls that are in love.

If only humanity didn't decide to push and shove.

