The 911 system in western Montana, as well as two backup emergency call systems, went down for three hours early Thursday.
Adriane Beck, the Missoula County director of the Office of Emergency Management, said she doesn’t know how many, if any, calls were missed during the outage. One woman called 911 in the morning, saying she called 911 to report a theft in progress during the outage and wasn't able to get through.
One of the emergency center managers tried calling 911 numerous times during the outage. Beck said the manager either would get about four rings, then a fast busy signal; or four rings followed by a recording that the number no longer was in service.
"That's truly not what you want to hear when you call 911," she added.
Beck said Blackfoot Communications had a scheduled outage, but it wasn’t supposed to affect the 911 system.
“it’s frustrating for us,” Beck told the county commissioners on Thursday. “We pride ourselves to not only be redundant but be tri-dundant. The fact that all three were not working is extremely frustrating.”
Beck said she was told that the 911 lines were down from Eureka south to the Idaho border from 12:15 a.m. to 3:15 a.m. The Flathead County 911 Facebook page notes that the widespread 911 outage affected a large portion of the state.
But the outage appears to have been mainly in western Montana; Pete Callahan, the 911 supervisor for Lewis and Clark County in Helena, said they didn’t have any disruption of service.
Beck said 911 outages are considered a countywide emergency, so they issued an alert to 32,000 Missoula County citizens' phones at 1:17 a.m. and provided an alternative emergency number to reach 911 dispatchers. That number received 25 calls during the outage that were both non-emergencies and emergencies; typically they receive 10 to 20 emergency calls for service during that time of night.
Flathead County also issued an alert and provided an alternative emergency phone number.
Missoula County officials noted in a press release that "issuing an emergency alert is not an action that is taken lightly" due to the disruption it can cause to residents, especially in the middle of the night. However, Beck adds that it is their responsibility to ensure the public has access to 911 in an emergency.
Wil Anderson with Blackfoot Communications said they implemented a "fiber cut-over" at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, and voice service restoration was delayed until 2:57 a.m. Thursday, impacting the 911 lines in Missoula and the surrounding areas. Neither Blackfoot nor Century Link, which provides the 911 service to the county, believed that the lines would be affected during the maintenance.
"Blackfoot and its service partners are currently investigating the delay in voice and 911 service restoration," Anderson wrote in an email. "We will provide additional updates as they become available."
Beck also is looking into the the cause of the service disruption and the backups.
“There is a component of blame, but my interest is in keeping it from happening again,” Beck said.