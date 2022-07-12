Western Montana wetland management searching for new office

The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service moved forward with plans to build a new administration center in the Mission Valley after the department transferred its current facilities to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes earlier this year.

The Northwest Montana Wetland Management District, which oversees 3,268 acres of protected habitat in Lake County, is responsible for maintaining conservation land for wildlife habitat and migration corridors for hundreds of species, mostly centering on waterfowl.

The new plan, which was approved through an environmental assessment last week, will allow the service to purchase new land to build a 12-acre complex for a multipurpose building, storage, employee residences and infrastructure like roads and utilities.

“We are actively searching for an area to purchase,” said Amy Coffman, Northwest Montana Wetland Management refuge manager. “Hopefully there is a place that fits to build our space, and where we could add to conservation work.”

Past restoration, use by species of concern, presence of wetlands and surrounding open space was heavily considered, the assessment said. Public opinion, quality of hunting and photography, access to the site, impact to traffic and central location were also weighed.

Five different plans were originally presented in the assessment, including one option to not build a new facility. Three plans would have used wetlands already managed by the service, drawing backlash from residents who commented on the plan.

Some recommended transferring all of the remaining Fish and Wildlife Land to the CSKT, who took over the National Bison Range as a result of the 2020 Montana Water Rights Protection Act.

The range was established by Teddy Roosevelt in 1908 on tribal land — in violation of the 1855 Hellgate Treaty. The assessment released by Fish and Wildlife said the equipment and facilities used by the service now belong to the tribe, which the Bison Range confirmed Tuesday.

Until the new facility is built, the service will operate out of mobile units, Coffman said. Some are working out of their trucks, while others are working from home. While there is no public facing building, Coffman said Fish and Wildlife is still operating as usual.

She added that Fish and Wildlife wants to stay in the area to continue partnerships with the CSKT, including more incorporation of traditional ecological knowledge.

“We definitely plan to evolve and continue with all of our partners,” Coffman said.

Money for the new facility will come from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and Migratory Bird Conservation Funds to purchase a cost-effective option. The new complex will only be considered within the Mission Valley and will manage lands in Lake and Flathead counties.

If the service cannot find a suitable property, the new facility will be built on the Crow Waterfowl Production Area, which would be in between two conservation easements. Multiple comments criticized this option, as it would add infrastructure to undeveloped gravel roads.

Fish and Wildlife said mitigation will be taken to lower the impact of damage to migratory birds, wetlands and cultural resources during construction. There is no timeline for when the new facility will open. Coffman said the sooner, the better.

“We look forward to keeping our presence,” Coffman said.