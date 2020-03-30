Western Montana's few travelers enjoying gas price swoon

The plummet here and nationwide began in mid-February, before coronavirus (the word) was on the lips of every American. China, the world’s second-largest consumer of oil and gas behind the United States, was in virtual lockdown.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the three largest producers and former allies in the crude oil business, turned hostile in early March when the Saudis proposed production cuts to offset the collapse in demand. Russia refused to go along.

Mac said she and her colleagues at Gas Buddy woke up on the morning of March 9 and saw that the price of a barrel of oil had dropped to $33, a 25% collapse overnight. On Monday President Trump called Russia’s price war with the Saudis “crazy.” In a phone call he and Russian President Vladimir agreed to a meeting between energy officials of the two nations to find a solution. For now, supply is high and demand low.

“Gas is very different from toilet paper because people are actually using toilet paper, so it needs replenishing,” Mac said. “People just aren’t driving cars.”