Western MT Mental Health lays off 24 staff

Western Montana Mental Health Center, headquartered in Missoula, has laid of 24 of its Comprehensive School and Community Treatment staff across all of its service regions.
Workers in that program provide mental health services to kids at school, including at all of Missoula County Public Schools sites. The layoffs represent about nearly one-third of the program's staff.
Levi Anderson, the CEO of Western Montana Mental Health Center, said the pandemic is to blame because workers can't work with kids in person.
"We did in fact undergo a reduction in force as a byproduct of reduced access to students through MCPS and other districts that we cover," he said. "A lot of the challenges we're experiencing are a direct result of districts modifying their schedules and blended schedules. Our ability to engage students and provide successful programming is dependent on having access to students."
Missoula County Public Schools is operating on a schedule that means two days a week of in-person learning and three days a week of remote learning for many students. Another big chunk of students is enrolled in the Missoula Online Academy, which is 100% online learning.
Anderson said the Comprehensive School and Community Treatment program is federally-funded, but it's designed to be implemented in person and in schools that have kids five days a week.
"We already have a HIPAA-compliant tele-health platform," he explained of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. "But really what we're finding is the ability to provide services and maintain student engagement is often hard, especially with the younger population. It's hard to keep them engaged on the other end unless you have a parent or someone sitting with them, helping to keep them engaged, and I think you'll hear that from the district as well."
So, he said, the program has become "operationally difficult" because they can't have access to kids in a more traditional way. Anderson didn't deny the reduction in force will mean less mental health services to kids who desperately need it, especially during a pandemic.
"I feel that this is unfortunately a byproduct of where where we are with our collective response," he said. "I have three kids in MCPS schools myself, and I understand the challenges that have gone on. We're all doing the best we can to educate kids and provide services to kids while dealing with the very real threat of COVID."
Anderson said the layoffs represent a "relatively small reduction" of its workforce.
Colin Roberts, a social worker licensure candidate, has worked as a mental health provider at Hellgate High School for three years. He was one of the people given a layoff notice on Friday. He said Western Montana Mental Health has reduced its Comprehensive School Community Treatment program by nearly one-third.
"Heartache, turmoil, confusion and anger are a few of the feelings that I had when I received my call that day," he said in a letter. "Reducing many schools to a single mental health team during a holiday is going to have unforgivable repercussions that you and all of Missoula County Public Schools should be mad as hell about."
Laid-off employees are eligible for state unemployment benefits, and Roberts said he'll be "fine." But he's worried about his clients.
"The damage this could potentially cause in terms of mental anguish and unneeded suffering is both unforgivable and completely preventable," he said. "We need to do something about it now."
He said practitioners who normally see 20 clients will now have to see 40 or more.
"The reason therapy works is the relationship that is created with the client," he said. "You can't break that relationship and expect there not to be consequences."
Rob Watson, the Superintendent of MCPS, issued a statement to the Missoulian on the matter.
"Western MT Mental Health Center provides mental health services for some of our students and families at many of our school sites," he said. "These services are paid for through a Medicaid reimbursement model and are not tied to our school budget. WMMHC has assured us that they will still be able to offer services for our students, but the number of CSCT teams will be reduced. We know that these types of services for students are important to their overall educational success, and we look forward to continuing to partner with WMMHC to provide as much assistance as we can."
In 2018, Western Montana Mental Health Center was forced to lay off 60 case management workers due to state budget cuts, in what the former CEO called a "brewing crisis."
