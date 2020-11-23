Western MT Mental Health lays off 24 staff

Anderson said the Comprehensive School and Community Treatment program is federally-funded, but it's designed to be implemented in person and in schools that have kids five days a week.

"We already have a HIPAA-compliant tele-health platform," he explained of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. "But really what we're finding is the ability to provide services and maintain student engagement is often hard, especially with the younger population. It's hard to keep them engaged on the other end unless you have a parent or someone sitting with them, helping to keep them engaged, and I think you'll hear that from the district as well."

So, he said, the program has become "operationally difficult" because they can't have access to kids in a more traditional way. Anderson didn't deny the reduction in force will mean less mental health services to kids who desperately need it, especially during a pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I feel that this is unfortunately a byproduct of where where we are with our collective response," he said. "I have three kids in MCPS schools myself, and I understand the challenges that have gone on. We're all doing the best we can to educate kids and provide services to kids while dealing with the very real threat of COVID."