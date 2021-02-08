Western MT mills thriving due to sky-high forest products prices

In 2004, there were 10,000 people in Montana employed by lumber mills or working in forestry. That number dropped to 7,030 in 2010 but has rebounded a little bit to 7,641 in 2020.

The private forestry industry earned $508 million in 2004 and stood at $305 million in 2010, the bottom of the Great Recession. In 2020, it was up to $347 million, with all figures adjusted for inflation.

Lumber production has dropped from 985 million board feet in 2004 to 428 million board feet in 2020.

Morgan said all the gains in the forest products industry in Montana are due to the sales prices of products going up, not from an increase in the volume of products produced.

"There has been a decline in harvest over the last four decades," he said. "Some mills closed, but the mills that are left are operating a bit closer to capacity."

The threats to the industry include the possibility of overseas lumber imports expanding, he said.

The mountain pine beetle problem in Montana is not as severe as it was in years past, with many trees dead from infestation but fewer trees actively dying, he said.