Western MT restaurants, bars get creative to survive slow winter

"We're all close and they knew it was coming," he said. "There's always work for them when this clears up."

He and his staff have had to diversify to survive, he said. So now, they plan to start a food truck. Hopefully, catering in the summer will be enough to offset the slow winter months.

"We have good weeks and bad weeks," he said. "As soon as it starts picking up again, it goes back down."

A Missoula business organization is trying to combat slow winter sales as well. In order to encourage locals to patronize restaurants and bars, which employ thousands of workers and pay property taxes, the Downtown Missoula Partnership is hosting the first-ever "Downtown Dine Local Week" until Jan. 31.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More than 100 food and beverage business in downtown are participating through promotions, specials and prizes available through social media.