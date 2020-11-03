 Skip to main content
Western PSC seat too close to call
From the Complete coverage of Montana's 2020 general election series
tranel fielder

Monica Tranel (left) and Jennifer Fielder

 Contributed Photos

With several crucial county vote tallies missing at press time, Democrat Monica Tranel held a tenuous lead over Republican Jennifer Fielder for the Public Service Commission District 4 seat. 

Tranel led Fielder by a 2:1 margin in Missoula County at the initial tally, with 41,639 votes to Fielder's 24,513. Fielder reversed that margin in Ravalli County, taking 66% of its 24,314 votes in the early count.

But results from Lincoln County's more than 14,000 registered voters and Fielder's home county of Sanders (about 9,000 registered voters), were likely to trend Republican. The other three counties in the district — Mineral, Granite and Powell — have a combined registered voter total of 10,000 and all trend Republican.

The winner will replace PSC District 4 Commissioner Bob Lake, who has termed out.

The Public Service Commission provides quasi-judicial oversight of monopoly utility activity as a representative of the customers and ratepayers who use those services. In addition to major players like NorthWestern Energy Corp. and several telecommunications firms, the PSC also reviews activity of local taxi, garbage, and similar businesses with limited competition and public dependence.

Fielder represented Thompson Falls for two terms in the state Senate as a Republican, but frequently broke with her own party. She has also served as the chief executive officer of the American Lands Council and toured the state giving workshops advocating the local takeover of federal public lands. Fielder pledged to quit her ALC job if she won the PSC seat.

Tranel is an attorney with two decades’ experience in the energy field, including time as a legislative staff member with Republican Sen. Conrad Burns and with NorthWestern Energy. She ran this race as a Democrat.

The winner will join a Public Service Commission riven by internal disputes and challenges over its members’ personal treatment of one another. The PSC also faces complicated debates over energy sourcing as Montana’s major utility corporation, NorthWestern Energy, and negotiates ways to keep its uncompetitive coal-fired power plants operating in the face of new renewable electricity sources such as wind and solar.  

